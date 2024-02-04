Arbroath Boxing Club in fight to secure future home after battling back from Covid

Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club is in a fight for a permanent home to keep its proud history of more than six decades going strong.

The thriving club is back on the front foot after the setback of Covid-19.

Boys and girls are pouring back through the door to take up the sport.

And their dedication is bringing success at events like the recent Scottish Championships where Arbroath boxers scored a gold medal double.

But there are fears Arbirlot Church Hall where the club trains could be put up for sale.

Ford brothers forged Arbroath Boxing Club foundations

Doug and Dave Ford founded the club in 1961.

The boxing brothers are honoured in Arbroath with streets named after them.

Head coach Jamie Norman says that while time is still on their side, the club needs to find a long-term training base.

“Before Covid we trained at Arbroath Community Centre, but then it became a vaccination centre during the pandemic and we haven’t been able to get back there since,” he said.

“It was also where we staged our annual show, which was the big event of the year and brought in a lot of funds.”

Arbirlot Church stepped in to help and Jamie says it has proved an ideal venue.

But there are indications it could be put on the market as the Church of Scotland looks to reduce its estate.

“The hall has been a real benefit and the church has been really great with us,” said Jamie.

“I don’t know what we’d have done without this place, but we’re realistic that it’s not going to be a forever home.

“The club’s produced a lot of champions down the year and some boxers have gone on to turn professional.

“We’re basically re-building after the pandemic but things are going really well.

“It’s not just about boxing, it’s a good community thing and great for people’s wellbeing.

“We’re averaging 18 a session for our three nights a week. And there’s a separate ladies boxercise class which is going really well.”

Community centre future up in the air

Meanwhile, the future of the community centre remains uncertain.

But there is a glimmer of hope the club could return there.

Along with museums in Brechin and Kirriemuir, as well as Inglis Hall in Edzell, it has been handed back to Angus Council by leisure trust Angus Alive.

The council is currently carrying out a study to see if it can bring a community partner on board to take the centre over.

But the building’s roof is also badly in need of repair.

It will cost £400,000 to replace and a plan to spend that figure without any guaranteed future use has been branded “madness”.