Arbroath Boxing Club in fight to secure future home after battling back from Covid

Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club has a proud history stretching back more than 60 years but fears its church hall base might be put on the market.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club head coach Jamie Norman in the training ring with 15-year-old Alfie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club head coach Jamie Norman in the training ring with 15-year-old Alfie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club is in a fight for a permanent home to keep its proud history of more than six decades going strong.

The thriving club is back on the front foot after the setback of Covid-19.

Boys and girls are pouring back through the door to take up the sport.

Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club training session.
A busy training session at Arbirlot Church hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And their dedication is bringing success at events like the recent Scottish Championships where Arbroath boxers scored a gold medal double.

But there are fears Arbirlot Church Hall where the club trains could be put up for sale.

Ford brothers forged Arbroath Boxing Club foundations

Doug and Dave Ford founded the club in 1961.

The boxing brothers are honoured in Arbroath with streets named after them.

Head coach Jamie Norman says that while time is still on their side, the club needs to find a long-term training base.

“Before Covid we trained at Arbroath Community Centre, but then it became a vaccination centre during the pandemic and we haven’t been able to get back there since,” he said.

Head coach Jamie Norman trains one of the young boxers Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Head coach Jamie Norman trains one of the young boxers Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It was also where we staged our annual show, which was the big event of the year and brought in a lot of funds.”

Arbirlot Church stepped in to help and Jamie says it has proved an ideal venue.

But there are indications it could be put on the market as the Church of Scotland looks to reduce its estate.

Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club training session at Arbirlot Church Hall.
Nieve Crooks and Alexandria Bowman, both 13, are among the girls flocking to club sessions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Club head coach Jamie Norman. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Club head coach Jamie Norman. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The hall has been a real benefit and the church has been really great with us,” said Jamie.

“I don’t know what we’d have done without this place, but we’re realistic that it’s not going to be a forever home.

“The club’s produced a lot of champions down the year and some boxers have gone on to turn professional.

“We’re basically re-building after the pandemic but things are going really well.

Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club training session at Arbirlot Church Hall.
Arbroath boxer Carlo Giacomini won gold at the recent Scottish Championships. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s not just about boxing, it’s a good community thing and great for people’s wellbeing.

“We’re averaging 18 a session for our three nights a week. And there’s a separate ladies boxercise class which is going really well.”

Community centre future up in the air

Meanwhile, the future of the community centre remains uncertain.

But there is a glimmer of hope the club could return there.

Along with museums in Brechin and Kirriemuir, as well as Inglis Hall in Edzell, it has been handed back to Angus Council by leisure trust Angus Alive.

Training sessions are drawing good numbers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Training sessions are drawing good numbers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Coach Iain MacLeod with 11-year-old Rachel Shand. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Coach Iain MacLeod with 11-year-old Rachel Shand. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council is currently carrying out a study to see if it can bring a community partner on board to take the centre over.

But the building’s roof is also badly in need of repair.

It will cost £400,000 to replace and a plan to spend that figure without any guaranteed future use has been branded “madness”.

Conversation