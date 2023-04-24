Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into liquidation

Students who are half way through courses can no longer access funding accounts used to pay fees in advance.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Students at Tayside Aviation can no longer access their accounts used to pay for courses in advance.
Students at Tayside Aviation can no longer access their accounts used to pay for courses in advance.

Flight students say they have lost thousands of pounds in pre-paid course fees after Tayside Aviation went into liquidation.

At least 35 students from the Dundee flight school have been impacted – some of whom have lost tens of thousands of pounds.

The news broke on Thursday, which has immediately resulted in 22 job losses.

Christopher Redmond, 24, says he had around £23,000 of unused, pre-paid fees in his account, which he was locked out of after the firm’s administration was announced last week.

He has been forced to move out of his Dundee flat and back into his parent’s home in Glasgow, the same house they re-mortgaged last year to pay his advanced fees.

His parents are now looking at their pension to see if they can help with fees for him to continue his flying lessons elsewhere.

Fellow student Julie Whyte, 28, is having to move to Coventry to continue her commercial pilot training.

Tony Banks, owner of Tayside Aviation.

Tayside Aviation, based at Dundee Airport, provides courses from private to commercial licences and has delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for more than 30 years.

Tony Banks, who founded Balhousie Care Group, acquired the Dundee flight school last year.

£49,000 student flying bill

Christopher was in his second year of training to become a commercial pilot with Tayside Aviation.

He has already completed his first licence and 14 exams – passing the most recent exam in December 2021 and having spent a further £36,000 to get to this point.

That is on top of the £23,000 he paid in advance and is no longer able to access.

The training he has already completed lasts only three years before it expires and he has already faced challenges with delays due to Covid.

He said: “I had to save up for a couple of years to afford the course and my parents had to re-mortgage their house.

A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

“It could be the end of my career if I can’t get it back because I don’t have the time to save up again because of the expiry date.

“My parents are now looking at the possibility of getting another loan or re-mortgaging again – my dad is looking at his pension.

“I don’t want them to have to do that but I’ve come this far and they don’t want me to lose it all now.”

Moving to Coventry

Julie Whyte, who was also training to become a commercial pilot, moved to Dundee from Stonehaven to do her course with Tayside Aviation.

Having trained full-time for two years, she was just six months away from completing her course, and has paid around £38,000 in fees to date.

Julie had opted to pay for the course module by module and has lost £2,500 from a pre-paid module (total cost £8,100) she was three-quarters of the way through.

She said: “I only had six flights left until I was ready for the test for that module.

“I’m going to ACS in Perth to pick up where I left off, but I’ll have to pay for what I do there, on top of a £500 registration fee and I’ll probably have to do extra flying lessons to show them what I can do.

“There are all sorts of added extras too, thing like driving to Perth every day.”

Perth Airport.

Julie has managed to secure a spot at an aviation school in Coventry to finish her training and will have to re-locate to do so.

Students offered support

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs, from Interpath Advisory, were appointed joint administrators.

A spokesperson for the joint administrators said: “Following their appointment late on Thursday afternoon, the joint administrators have been working at pace to understand the position regarding the Company’s assets.

“This includes collating a summary of all assets, as well as seeking to understand whether certain assets are subject to finance agreements or have shared ownership.

“Even at this early stage in the administration process, we have received a significant number of enquiries regarding the assets and would like to advise all parties that the joint administrators will record all interest and will be in touch as soon as further information becomes available.

“In addition, the joint administrators understand that students may be obtaining support from other parties. To this end, we will seek to support the students as far as we can with the recovery of training and other records.”

