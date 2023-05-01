LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans queuing overnight for tickets shows the passion Queen’s Park don’t want to see in Friday’s title-decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans queuing overnight for tickets shows the passion Queen’s Park don’t want to see in Friday’s title-decider

Columnist Lee Wilkie reckons the game at Ochilview will suit the Dark Blues as they bid for Championship glory.

Dundee fans queue outside Dens Park to get tickets for the final day clash at Queen's Park.
Fans queueing outside Dens Park to get tickets to Dundee's game against Queen's Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.
By Lee Wilkie

Making life easy for themselves just isn’t in the Dundee DNA is it?

Such a frustrating team – had they turned just one of their many recent draws into a win they’d have been heading to Queen’s Park on Friday already crowned as champions.

I can’t help but feel nervous looking at Friday night.

You’d prefer the Dark Blues were going to Ochilview with better form at their back.

Yes, they are unbeaten in nine games but there have been far too many draws.

And I know another draw will be enough but that can’t come into the thinking for Gary Bowyer and his men.

Ryan Sweeney misses a late chance as frustration abounds at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee were frustrated by Cove Rangers on Friday night. Image: SNS.

The only way to approach this one is to go for the win.

Don’t go daft and leave yourselves open but I want to see them finish the season off with a victory.

As do the 1,000 or so Dundee fans who will be in attendance.

Passion of Dundee fans

It was amazing to see Dees camped out overnight to try to get tickets at Ochilview.

And just goes to show why Queen’s Park have done what they did by trying to limit away fans on Friday.

Just like I wasn’t surprised to see Cove Rangers use the tactics they did to get a result on Friday, I’m not shocked to see the Spiders try to ensure they have more of a home advantage.

I don’t agree with it, though.

Shutting fans out of a football match when there is likely space is not what we want to see.

Dundee fans packed out the away end at Gayfield. Image: SNS

It’ll be a shame if anyone misses out, but it’s unavoidable.

We’ve seen Dees follow their team in their thousands already this season and it would have been no different at Ochilview if the chance was there.

As it stands, just a 1,000 of them will have to make the atmosphere for their side.

Seeing people willing to camp outside overnight and not even be guaranteed a ticket just tells you the passion among the fanbase.

And that’s what Queen’s Park don’t want to see.

It is understandable but I’d rather see an absolutely packed out stadium on Friday night.

Queen’s Park v Dundee for the title

I do think this game will suit Dundee better than the Cove Rangers one.

We’ve seen that already this season when they’ve struggled to overcome teams who sit in and defend.

Dundee stars Adam Legzdins (centre), Cammy Kerr and Ryan Sweeney met fans queuing for tickets at Dens Park. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Date; 01/05/2023

But when it’s come to games against Queen’s Park or Ayr or Partick Thistle, the Dark Blues have come away with a big victory.

They just need to do it again.

Recently Dundee’s defence has been very strong and reliable and hopefully that continues.

There may be a bit of nerves ahead of the game but Queen’s Park being an attacking side should give them confidence.

I think Gary Bowyer has been keen to downplay everything as well.

I saw some fans weren’t happy with his post-match interview after the Cove game when he came across as a bit blase.

But I reckon that’s all a bit of an act to keep his players relaxed ahead of a big week.

Let’s hope it works.

[[title]]