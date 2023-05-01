LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans queuing overnight for tickets shows the passion Queen’s Park don’t want to see in Friday’s title-decider

Making life easy for themselves just isn’t in the Dundee DNA is it?

Such a frustrating team – had they turned just one of their many recent draws into a win they’d have been heading to Queen’s Park on Friday already crowned as champions.

I can’t help but feel nervous looking at Friday night.

You’d prefer the Dark Blues were going to Ochilview with better form at their back.

Yes, they are unbeaten in nine games but there have been far too many draws.

And I know another draw will be enough but that can’t come into the thinking for Gary Bowyer and his men.

The only way to approach this one is to go for the win.

Don’t go daft and leave yourselves open but I want to see them finish the season off with a victory.

As do the 1,000 or so Dundee fans who will be in attendance.

Passion of Dundee fans

It was amazing to see Dees camped out overnight to try to get tickets at Ochilview.

And just goes to show why Queen’s Park have done what they did by trying to limit away fans on Friday.

Just like I wasn’t surprised to see Cove Rangers use the tactics they did to get a result on Friday, I’m not shocked to see the Spiders try to ensure they have more of a home advantage.

I don’t agree with it, though.

Shutting fans out of a football match when there is likely space is not what we want to see.

It’ll be a shame if anyone misses out, but it’s unavoidable.

We’ve seen Dees follow their team in their thousands already this season and it would have been no different at Ochilview if the chance was there.

As it stands, just a 1,000 of them will have to make the atmosphere for their side.

Seeing people willing to camp outside overnight and not even be guaranteed a ticket just tells you the passion among the fanbase.

And that’s what Queen’s Park don’t want to see.

It is understandable but I’d rather see an absolutely packed out stadium on Friday night.

Queen’s Park v Dundee for the title

I do think this game will suit Dundee better than the Cove Rangers one.

We’ve seen that already this season when they’ve struggled to overcome teams who sit in and defend.

But when it’s come to games against Queen’s Park or Ayr or Partick Thistle, the Dark Blues have come away with a big victory.

They just need to do it again.

Recently Dundee’s defence has been very strong and reliable and hopefully that continues.

There may be a bit of nerves ahead of the game but Queen’s Park being an attacking side should give them confidence.

I think Gary Bowyer has been keen to downplay everything as well.

I saw some fans weren’t happy with his post-match interview after the Cove game when he came across as a bit blase.

But I reckon that’s all a bit of an act to keep his players relaxed ahead of a big week.

Let’s hope it works.