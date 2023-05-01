Stitchers aged 4 to 96 contribute to new tapestry for Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stitchers aged 4 to 96 contribute to new tapestry for Highland Perthshire

The project has involved individuals from all decades of life. 

By Stephen Eighteen
Edel Purvis, 96, and Margaret Rodgers in Blair Atholl. Image: Margaret Rodgers.
Edel Purvis, 96, and Margaret Rodgers in Blair Atholl. Image: Margaret Rodgers.

Groups and individuals in Highland Perthshire have been involved in helping to create and stitch one of the panels for the new Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands.

The group includes those living within the area bounded by Killin, Rannoch and Pitlochry.

It is made up of around 40 adults and more than 40 primary school children from within the Heartland area who have been busy in the past few months with embroidery, applique and cord making, to create the 1m square panel.

The youngest stitcher is four years old, the oldest aged 96, and the project has involved individuals from all decades of life.

Images of Pitlcohry, Kenmore and Ben Lawers

The design and theme of the panel is faith based around a celtic cross.

An image of Kenmore. Image: Margaret Rodgers.

This is surrounded by smaller individual pieces of embroidery covering some of the myths and legends, local history and topography of the Heartland area, as well as various aspects of Faith.

In particular there are journey stones embroidered with images from Killin, Glen Lyon, Loch Rannoch, the Pitlochry area, Kenmore and Ben Lawers.

Where you can see panel

Stitching of the Heartland Panel is now finished and before it goes to be stretched, framed and exhibited.

The finished item. Image: Margaret Rodgers.

It can be seen between 10am and 4pm in Pitlochry Tourist Office on Tuesday, May 2 and in Breadalbane Library, Aberfeldy on Thursday, May 4, and in Killin Library on Friday, May 5 between 10am and 1pm and 3pm and 4.30pm.

The Heartland panel is one of the 52 being produced for the Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands project.

New trail idea

The completed tapestry panels will in due course be exhibited at Inverness Castle as well as within community venues across the Highlands and Islands on a rotating basis and possibly as part of a Tapestry Trail.

Gordon Brandie at Pitlochry. Image: Margaret Rodgers.

The tapestry is being created as part of the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project, a partnership between Highland Council and High Life Highland in collaboration with VisitScotland.

The project is supported by a grant from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund led by NatureScot and funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

