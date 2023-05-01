Stitchers aged 4 to 96 contribute to new tapestry for Highland Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Groups and individuals in Highland Perthshire have been involved in helping to create and stitch one of the panels for the new Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands.

The group includes those living within the area bounded by Killin, Rannoch and Pitlochry.

It is made up of around 40 adults and more than 40 primary school children from within the Heartland area who have been busy in the past few months with embroidery, applique and cord making, to create the 1m square panel.

The youngest stitcher is four years old, the oldest aged 96, and the project has involved individuals from all decades of life.

Images of Pitlcohry, Kenmore and Ben Lawers

The design and theme of the panel is faith based around a celtic cross.

This is surrounded by smaller individual pieces of embroidery covering some of the myths and legends, local history and topography of the Heartland area, as well as various aspects of Faith.

In particular there are journey stones embroidered with images from Killin, Glen Lyon, Loch Rannoch, the Pitlochry area, Kenmore and Ben Lawers.

Where you can see panel

Stitching of the Heartland Panel is now finished and before it goes to be stretched, framed and exhibited.

It can be seen between 10am and 4pm in Pitlochry Tourist Office on Tuesday, May 2 and in Breadalbane Library, Aberfeldy on Thursday, May 4, and in Killin Library on Friday, May 5 between 10am and 1pm and 3pm and 4.30pm.

The Heartland panel is one of the 52 being produced for the Tapestry of the Highlands and Islands project.

New trail idea

The completed tapestry panels will in due course be exhibited at Inverness Castle as well as within community venues across the Highlands and Islands on a rotating basis and possibly as part of a Tapestry Trail.

The tapestry is being created as part of the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project, a partnership between Highland Council and High Life Highland in collaboration with VisitScotland.

The project is supported by a grant from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund led by NatureScot and funded by the European Regional Development Fund.