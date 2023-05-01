LEE WILKIE: Dundee United ticket rush shows spark is back at Tannadice under Jim Goodwin

Dundee United fans selling out their allocation at St Johnstone in just one hour shows what an impact Jim Goodwin has made at Tannadice.

Give supporters a bit of positivity and it’s amazing how quickly things escalate and they are right behind the team.

It’s been a tough season and fans have had every reason to be unhappy.

But there’s a spark back at United now and hopefully that continues at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

It’s going to be a tough one for Goodwin and his men but it is a game I expect them to go into with confidence and looking for another win.

Momentum

I just hope the gap in the schedule hasn’t stalled their momentum.

Goodwin has been fortunate at times in his short tenure where early on he got a couple of gaps between games and could put some important work in.

I think this last stoppage came at the wrong time, however.

And at the right time for St Johnstone.

For exactly the same reasons as Goodwin, Steven MacLean has had a wee bit of time to get his ideas across, change things a little.

It is a huge game for both sides.

Three points would go a long, long way to securing survival for United.

With a big crowd at McDiarmid, too, it promises to be a cracker.