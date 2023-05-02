Dundee get more tickets for Queen’s Park title decider as Dark Blues send out warning to supporters

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s away allocation at Ochilview for Friday’s Championship title-decider against Queen’s Park has been increased.

The Dark Blues revealed more tickets would be available after a safety review of Ochilview, the temporary home of the Spiders, was carried out on Tuesday morning.

However, the club have sent a clear message to supporters to stay away from Stenhousemuir if they do not have a match ticket.

The winner of Friday night’s contest will lift the Championship trophy and earn promotion to the Premiership, though a draw will also be enough for Dundee.

Further tickets

Away briefs have been difficult to come by for Dees despite the initial allocation of 400 being more than doubled to 1,000 following an intervention by the SPFL.

Season-ticket holders queued through the night before the Dens Park ticket office opened on Monday morning but not everyone was successful.

However, following the safety review Dundee are able to have more away fans in attendance.

A Dundee statement read: “Following an onsite review of safety and public order considerations at Ochilview this morning, attended by representatives of both clubs, it has been agreed that Dundee FC will receive a further allocation of match tickets for Friday evening’s cinch Championship title decider.

“This will enable us to allocate tickets to many, but unfortunately not all, of those who queued but ultimately missed out in yesterday’s sale.

“The Ticket Office will contact those season ticket holders who have been successful, as soon as tickets are received, hopefully tomorrow (Wednesday 3rd May).

‘Strongest possible terms’

“Dundee FC wishes to stress in the strongest possible terms that ticketless supporters should NOT travel on Friday.

“If you do not have a match ticket, you will not be permitted to pass the outer ticket cordon at Tryst Road, which is the only access route into the stadium.

“Dundee FC would like to sincerely thank officials of Queen’s Park FC for their positive collaboration in facilitating this outcome.”

Kick off is 7.45pm on Friday night and the match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.