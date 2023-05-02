Dundee get more tickets for Queen’s Park title decider as Dark Blues send out warning to supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee get more tickets for Queen’s Park title decider as Dark Blues send out warning to supporters

Dens Park club reveal allocation increased once more following last week's ticket row.

By George Cran
Dundee fans in the away end at Inverness last month. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s away allocation at Ochilview for Friday’s Championship title-decider against Queen’s Park has been increased.

The Dark Blues revealed more tickets would be available after a safety review of Ochilview, the temporary home of the Spiders, was carried out on Tuesday morning.

However, the club have sent a clear message to supporters to stay away from Stenhousemuir if they do not have a match ticket.

The winner of Friday night’s contest will lift the Championship trophy and earn promotion to the Premiership, though a draw will also be enough for Dundee.

Further tickets

Away briefs have been difficult to come by for Dees despite the initial allocation of 400 being more than doubled to 1,000 following an intervention by the SPFL.

Dundee fans queued through the night to get tickets. Image: Ben MacDonald/DCT.

Season-ticket holders queued through the night before the Dens Park ticket office opened on Monday morning but not everyone was successful.

However, following the safety review Dundee are able to have more away fans in attendance.

A Dundee statement read: “Following an onsite review of safety and public order considerations at Ochilview this morning, attended by representatives of both clubs, it has been agreed that Dundee FC will receive a further allocation of match tickets for Friday evening’s cinch Championship title decider.

“This will enable us to allocate tickets to many, but unfortunately not all, of those who queued but ultimately missed out in yesterday’s sale.

“The Ticket Office will contact those season ticket holders who have been successful, as soon as tickets are received, hopefully tomorrow (Wednesday 3rd May).

‘Strongest possible terms’

“Dundee FC wishes to stress in the strongest possible terms that ticketless supporters should NOT travel on Friday.

Dundee and Queen’s Park will battle it out for the Championship title on Friday (Image: SNS).

“If you do not have a match ticket, you will not be permitted to pass the outer ticket cordon at Tryst Road, which is the only access route into the stadium.

“Dundee FC would like to sincerely thank officials of Queen’s Park FC for their positive collaboration in facilitating this outcome.”

Kick off is 7.45pm on Friday night and the match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]