Dundee boss Gary Bowyer vows his side will ‘have a right good go’ in Queen’s Park title decider as he rules out playing for a draw

Dark Blues just need a point to seal Championship crown but Bowyer and his side are going for the win at Ochilview.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the travelling support at Firhill (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS

A draw against title rivals Queen’s Park will be enough for Dundee to take the Championship crown this Friday.

But that won’t be in Dark Blues’ thinking as they prepare for the biggest match of the season.

It certainly isn’t in the thinking of Gary Bowyer ahead of the straight shootout between the league’s top two.

Dundee are going for the win at Ochilview.

“The message to the players has been that nothing changes,” Bowyer said.

Ochilview is the venue for Friday’s Championship decider.

“It’s the next game. We want to approach it in the same manner.

“We have done exactly the same preparation and everything that we have done for the previous 35 games and the cup games.

“If we can be unbeaten at the end of these 90 minutes we will have achieved this objective from the start of the season.

‘No re-inventing the wheel’

“But I don’t think any manager will tell you you can go and set up for a draw.

“You just have to go on the front foot and have a right good go, and that’s what we have to do.

“The main thing to do is concentrating on doing your job.

“It is not a case of reinventing the wheel, we have not lost anything and we will not gain anything.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Bowyer has kept the message simple for his players. Image: SNS

“It’s just keeping to the basics.

“It’s not about centre halves all becoming dribblers and thinking they are Messi.

“They’ve all got to do the jobs they have been doing all season. That’s been the message really.”

Wembley

Should his side emerge from Friday’s contest unbeaten, this will be Bowyer’s first league title as a manager.

But he is drawing on his experience of leading Blackpool to promotion via the play-offs, beating Exeter at Wembley.

“This is the first time it has been as close as this. But I have been the manager in a play-off final, which technically this game is,” he said.

Gary Bowyer
Gary Bowyer led Blackpool to promotion through the League Two play-offs. Image: Shutterstock.

“It is exciting. The players have been good. We have had a bit of fun with them, have worked hard with them and are looking forward to Friday now.

“With Blackpool we had the play-off semi-final over two legs against Watford and then we beat Exeter in the final.

“It was brilliant. Leading your team out at Wembley? It was unbelievable, a fabulous experience.

“It was a wonderful time.”

Atmosphere

The venue for this one, the temporary home of Queen’s Park at Ochilview, isn’t quite Wembley.

But the reward is a similar one – promotion and a trophy.

And, though, there won’t be thousands of fans behind his team Bowyer is anticipating a raucous atmosphere from the 1,000 or so away supporters in attendance.

Dundee fans travelled in their thousands to Gayfield earlier this season. Image: SNS

Asked about the Dundee fans camped out overnight outside Dens Park to get hold of a precious last-day ticket, Bowyer said: “It is incredible.

“They have been brilliant with myself and (assistant) Billy Barr ever since we have arrived.

“They have also been great with the team and have followed us around the country in great numbers.

“I am pleased that we have been able to get more in on Friday night now and that obviously helps with the atmosphere.”

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final regular league match of the season.

Missing will be long-term injured Tyler French, Jordan McGhee, Cillian Sheridan and Brighton loanee Lorent Tolaj.

