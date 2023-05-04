Forfar car dealer puts community in the driving seat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Forfar car sales showroom, with over half a century in the motoring industry, always ensures the community is at the heart of everything.

Fiskens of Forfar, a family-run business spanning over 50 years, prides itself on its connections with local organisations such as youth football clubs.

This family-owned garage help to keep local clubs running with their support. They ensure that people have the tools to succeed.

Deep-rooted history in Forfar car sales

From small beginnings in a village garage near the Angus town, the company opened in February 1971 and remains a prominent name throughout Tayside. It employs around 40 members of staff.

The company announced that it was switching its main focus to the Kia range of cars. This marked a shift from original beginnings when it specialised in Vauxhall vehicles.

The organisation is a real family affair. The business was founded by Ian and Vivian Fisken, with their son Dougal now taking the wheel. That’s two generations of Fiskens leading the helm.

The love of cars runs throughout the family, with the couple’s other son Gregor establishing himself as “one of the world’s leading historic and classic car dealers”, according to Fiskens’ website!

Established 1971 in Kingsmuir and moved to Forfar in 1976, Fiskens has always had the community at the forefront of the business, providing great value for money along with award winning customer service. Having held numerous franchises over the last 52 years it currently holds the Kia franchise.

Kia has a market leading seven years/100,000 mile warranty, with a great range of petrol, self charging hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models available to test drive on Queenswell road. Fiskens also has a new franchise, Fiskens Select, offering quality used cars of makes and models which are specially selected to be given the Fisken approval for sale.

From car sales to community outreach

The community service that Fiskens provides is second-to-none. The business champions local organisations in the Forfar area. Most recently, it has sponsored the Forfar Farmington U18’s football away strip.

This allows kids in the area to have the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities, with the help of the funding they receive from Fiskens.

These football strips allow the kids to focus on just having fun playing the game, rather than paying for uniforms.

It’s important to give back

Current managing director, Dougal Fisken, believes that giving back to the community is very rewarding. Recently, the company donated two new laptops to the rotary club who were distributing to schools in Forfar to allow children to do home schooling during Covid when they didn’t have a device at home to use.

Here are just some of the local clubs that Fiskens sponsor and support:

Strathmore Cricket club

Strathmore Rugby Club

Forfar Athletic Football Club

Forfar Farmington Football Club U18s

Forfar Athletic community Football Club 2011s

Forfar Rotary Club

Forfar Golf Club

Brechin Golf Club

Boyle Park Bowling Club

Letham Bowling Club

Dougal Fisken said: “We are so proud of our community and are so happy that we can help out.

“It really means a lot to us as a business and as a family to see the Forfar community thrive. It’s so important to give back.”

For all your motoring needs, visit Fiskens of Forfar.