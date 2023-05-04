Trains disruption between Perth and Dundee due to signalling fault

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside rail passengers faced disruption on Thursday morning due to a signalling problem between Perth and Dundee.

ScotRail said that trains between the stations were either cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.

Engineers were mobilised to the site and the fault repaired, while disruption lasted until around 10.30am.

The issue was caused by a power cut to the signalling system.

The fault also caused delays to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen

Commuters were urged to check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner before travelling.