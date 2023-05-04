Montrose make second new signing ahead of new season as football scholar Ali Shrive joins from Heriot-Watt University

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have made their second signing ahead of the new season with the capture of football scholar Ali Shrive from Heriot-Watt University.

Shrive, 22, has spent the last five years playing for Heriot-Watt whilst completing his studies in Business Management and a Master’s degree in Investment Management and Finance.

He has also one of the first players to benefit from Heriot-Watt’s football scholarship programme.

GABLE ENDIES SIGN PROMISING HERIOT-WATT SCHOLARSHIP GRADUATE Montrose FC have agreed terms with Ali Shrive from Heriot-Watt University that will see the up-coming talented midfielder join the Links Park side in the summer on a two year.

Full story: https://t.co/PJqd19PVuJ pic.twitter.com/DeiR7jGu3U — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) May 4, 2023

The scholarship scheme allows students to continue their studies whilst advancing their career in sport.

Midfielder Shrive has been training with Montrose recently and has agreed a two-year deal.

He will make his move in the summer alongside Falkirk defender Ryan Williamson, who agreed a pre-contract move in January.

“The football scholarship has been amazing,” said Shrive.

We are delighted to announce that one of our sports scholarship students, Ali Shrive, has signed his first professional contract with @MontroseFC Read more on his inspiring story here: https://t.co/jzHMooEI55#HeriotWattUni #OneWatt pic.twitter.com/wtVkHYPbEl — Heriot-Watt University (@HeriotWattUni) May 4, 2023

“It has allowed me to continue pursuing a career in finance and fulfil my dreams of becoming pro-footballer.

“I’ve started training with Montrose and the intensity of the sessions has been a huge step up from what I’m used to.

“But I love the challenge and can’t wait for pre-season.”

Ross Campbell: Ali Shrive has earned his place at Montrose

Montrose assistant Ross Campbell added: “Bringing in exciting, fresh young talent is vital for the club.

“Ali certainly falls into that category.

“I know about his ability through his record with Heriot-Watt.

“We believe he can take that form into League One.

“He should be rightly proud to be the first graduate of the University’s new sports scholarship programme to sign a professional contract.

“He has earned his place with us.”