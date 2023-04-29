17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session

Jim Goodwin put his Dundee United stars through their paces in front of adoring Arabs during an open training session at Tannadice on Saturday morning.

Supporters braved the grey skies to watch their heroes, taking advantage of United’s weekend without a men’s senior fixture.

Fans were then afforded the opportunity to meet the players and coaching staff, with Goodwin and his squad signing autographs and posing for selfies.

The event was open to all season ticket holders.

Speaking prior to the event, Goodwin said: “It’s a really good opportunity for the players to meet some of the supporters, and for us to show our gratitude to them.”

So it proved.

Courier Sport has compiled the best images from the festivities.