Home Sport Football Dundee United

17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session

Courier Sport compiles the best images as United stars posed for selfies and signed autographs

Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
Selfie time as Jim Goodwin poses with a beaming young Arab. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin put his Dundee United stars through their paces in front of adoring Arabs during an open training session at Tannadice on Saturday morning.

Supporters braved the grey skies to watch their heroes, taking advantage of United’s weekend without a men’s senior fixture.

Fans were then afforded the opportunity to meet the players and coaching staff, with Goodwin and his squad signing autographs and posing for selfies.

The event was open to all season ticket holders.

Speaking prior to the event, Goodwin said: “It’s a really good opportunity for the players to meet some of the supporters, and for us to show our gratitude to them.”

So it proved.

Courier Sport has compiled the best images from the festivities.

Jim Goodwin gives thumbs up to Dundee United supporters.
Boss Jim Goodwin salutes the supporters. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin shares a joke with United coach and former Tannadice player, Dave Bowman.
Jim Goodwin shares a joke with United coach and former Tannadice player, Dave Bowman. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham signs football for young Dundee United fan at open training session.
Young forward Kai Fotheringham signs a football for a fan at Dundee United open training session. Image: SNS
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin signs away shirt for fan.
Jim Goodwin, who has overseen a fine turnaround at Tannadice, inks a United jersey. Image: SNS
Dundee United stars sign memorabilia for supporters at Tannadice.
Dundee United stars line up to meet adoring Arabs at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew signs hat for youngster.
Charlie Mulgrew, excellent in recent outings, provides an autograph for a youngster. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin signs autograph for young fan.
Jim Goodwin’s next challenge is the upcoming trip to St Johnstone next Saturday. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin addresses Dundee United players during open training session.
Jim Goodwin addresses his players during the warm-up at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Craig Sibbald focused on the ball during training.
Eyes on the prize: Craig Sibbald has been a star performer for United this season. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti clutches low shot.
Mark Birighitti clutches a low shot in front of the watching fans. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes takes on his team-mate during open training.
Down to business: Ian Harkes in full flow as the graft begins. Image: SNS
Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards signs autographs for supporters at Tannadice.
Captain Ryan Edwards mingling with fans on the touchline. Image: SNS
Couple of Dundee United fans fly the flags at Tannadice.
A couple of United fans show their colours as the session begins. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti poses for selfie with fan.
Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti poses for a selfie on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes chats to a group of Dundee United fans.
Ian Harkes chats to a group of fans following the session. Image: SNS
Star striker Steven Fletcher takes a selfie with young fans.
Star striker Steven Fletcher shows his selfie skills. Image: SNS

