Dundee United 17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session Courier Sport compiles the best images as United stars posed for selfies and signed autographs Selfie time as Jim Goodwin poses with a beaming young Arab. Image: SNS By Alan Temple April 29 2023, 1.43pm Jim Goodwin put his Dundee United stars through their paces in front of adoring Arabs during an open training session at Tannadice on Saturday morning. Supporters braved the grey skies to watch their heroes, taking advantage of United's weekend without a men's senior fixture. Fans were then afforded the opportunity to meet the players and coaching staff, with Goodwin and his squad signing autographs and posing for selfies. The event was open to all season ticket holders. Speaking prior to the event, Goodwin said: "It's a really good opportunity for the players to meet some of the supporters, and for us to show our gratitude to them." So it proved. Courier Sport has compiled the best images from the festivities. Boss Jim Goodwin salutes the supporters. Image: SNS Jim Goodwin shares a joke with United coach and former Tannadice player, Dave Bowman. Image: SNS Young forward Kai Fotheringham signs a football for a fan at Dundee United open training session. Image: SNS Jim Goodwin, who has overseen a fine turnaround at Tannadice, inks a United jersey. Image: SNS Dundee United stars line up to meet adoring Arabs at Tannadice. Image: SNS Charlie Mulgrew, excellent in recent outings, provides an autograph for a youngster. Image: SNS Jim Goodwin's next challenge is the upcoming trip to St Johnstone next Saturday. Image: SNS Jim Goodwin addresses his players during the warm-up at Tannadice. Image: SNS Eyes on the prize: Craig Sibbald has been a star performer for United this season. Image: SNS Mark Birighitti clutches a low shot in front of the watching fans. Image: SNS Down to business: Ian Harkes in full flow as the graft begins. Image: SNS Captain Ryan Edwards mingling with fans on the touchline. Image: SNS A couple of United fans show their colours as the session begins. Image: SNS Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti poses for a selfie on the sidelines. Image: SNS Ian Harkes chats to a group of fans following the session. Image: SNS Star striker Steven Fletcher shows his selfie skills. Image: SNS
