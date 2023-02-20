Rory MacLeod transfer bid ‘accepted’ as Dundee United starlet is targeted by Fulham By Alan Temple February 20 2023, 7.00am 0 Rory MacLeod could be bound for Craven Cottage. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod could be set for a switch to English Premier League high-flyers Fulham. The Daily Record reports that United have accepted a six-figure bid for the 17-year-old, with further performance-related add-ons. With the transfer window now closed, a deal could be agreed immediately but it would not be formally completed until the summer. As such, MacLeod — reportedly due in England for talks in the coming days — would see out the season at Tannadice. MacLeod in action against Swansea. Image: SNS It has also been suggested that the Scotland under-17 internationalist could be loaned back to the Tangerines next term. MacLeod, United’s youngest ever player, has previously attracted interest from Southampton, West Ham United and Newcastle. However, a move to Fulham — with whom the Terrors enjoy a strategic partnership — now appears likely. MacLeod has already made 12 senior appearances for the Tannadice outfit and, while yet to open his senior account, is effectively the primary back-up to striker Steven Fletcher. Already a subscriber? 