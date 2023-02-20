Rory MacLeod transfer bid ‘accepted’ as Dundee United starlet is targeted by Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Rory MacLeod transfer bid ‘accepted’ as Dundee United starlet is targeted by Fulham

By Alan Temple
February 20 2023, 7.00am
Rory MacLeod could be bound for Craven Cottage. Image: SNS
Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod could be set for a switch to English Premier League high-flyers Fulham.

The Daily Record reports that United have accepted a six-figure bid for the 17-year-old, with further performance-related add-ons.

With the transfer window now closed, a deal could be agreed immediately but it would not be formally completed until the summer.

As such, MacLeod — reportedly due in England for talks in the coming days — would see out the season at Tannadice. 

MacLeod in action against Swansea. Image: SNS

It has also been suggested that the Scotland under-17 internationalist could be loaned back to the Tangerines next term.

MacLeod, United’s youngest ever player, has previously attracted interest from Southampton, West Ham United and Newcastle.

However, a move to Fulham — with whom the Terrors enjoy a strategic partnership — now appears likely.

MacLeod has already made 12 senior appearances for the Tannadice outfit and, while yet to open his senior account, is effectively the primary back-up to striker Steven Fletcher. 

