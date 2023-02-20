Rory MacLeod transfer bid ‘accepted’ as Dundee United starlet is targeted by Fulham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod could be set for a switch to English Premier League high-flyers Fulham.

The Daily Record reports that United have accepted a six-figure bid for the 17-year-old, with further performance-related add-ons.

With the transfer window now closed, a deal could be agreed immediately but it would not be formally completed until the summer.

As such, MacLeod — reportedly due in England for talks in the coming days — would see out the season at Tannadice.

It has also been suggested that the Scotland under-17 internationalist could be loaned back to the Tangerines next term.

MacLeod, United’s youngest ever player, has previously attracted interest from Southampton, West Ham United and Newcastle.

However, a move to Fulham — with whom the Terrors enjoy a strategic partnership — now appears likely.

MacLeod has already made 12 senior appearances for the Tannadice outfit and, while yet to open his senior account, is effectively the primary back-up to striker Steven Fletcher.