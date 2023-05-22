Peter Pawlett rues ‘horrendous’ position as Dundee United reach ‘critical’ point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Peter Pawlett rues ‘horrendous’ position as Dundee United reach ‘critical’ point

Pawlett has demanded United show their character against Kilmarnock

By Alan Temple
Pawlett, left, battles Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS
Pawlett, left, battles Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

Peter Pawlett has lamented Dundee United’s “horrendous” position as the Tangerines desperately battle to avoid relegation.

Defeat against Kilmarnock, allied with a Ross County triumph at home to St Johnstone, would condemn the Tannadice men to the Championship on Wednesday night.

However, a victory would see them leapfrog the Ayrshire outfit and ensure United visit Motherwell on the final day of the season with the fight to avoid automatic relegation in their own hands.

It truly is do-or-die time following a miserable, tumultuous campaign, with Pawlett acknowledging that the players are cognisant of the pressure in a “critical” situation.

Goodwin watched United slip to defeat. Image: SNS

“We’re in a horrendous position,” said Pawlett. “But if we win on Wednesday then we’ll take it into the last game of the season — then, if we win, we avoid (automatic) relegation. You’d grab that with two hands right now.

“Even if it takes us into a play-off, you’d take 11th to give ourselves that opportunity to stay in this league.

“You can feel it (the pressure) amongst the squad. It gets more critical and the pressure builds, but you have to be able to handle that and show your character.”

He added: “Keep believing. That’s what we’ll continue to do. You don’t give up, you keep fighting and you keep believing.”

Individual mistakes

United succumbed to a 2-1 defeat on Livingston after falling behind to another calamitous defensive effort, with a mix-up between Mark Birighitti and Loick Ayina allowing Bruce Anderson to fire into an empty net.

Livi’s second was little better from a Terrors perspective, with Charlie Mulgrew’s sclaffed, looping clearance flicked on twice before James Penrice fired past Birighitti.

“Mistakes have been happening all season,” said Pawlett. “We all take responsibility. Whoever does it stands up. No-one means to make a mistake.

It deflates you as a team, it deflates individuals. But that’s when your character has to be strong.

“The other two results on Saturday (County and Kilmarnock both losing) have to be a positive. We’ve got to win our last two games — it’s as simple as that.”

“Stick with us”

While acutely aware of their anger and disenchantment, Pawlett has called for fans to vociferously back the team when Killie visit Tannadice on Wednesday.

He added: “We know the fans’ frustration and I don’t blame them. But we want them to stick with us in these next two games.

“Hopefully, we can keep ourselves in this league and, if not, they can go at us — because it’s not good enough.”

Pawlett, on as a second half substitute, was making his first appearance since limping off in United’s 2-0 defeat against Rangers on April 1.

Pawlett is denied by George. Image: SNS

And only a fabulous point-blank save by Shamal George denied him a late leveller.

“It was an opportunity and I should have scored,” conceded Pawlett. “The keeper came out and spread himself well. These are the fine margins that aren’t going our way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]