Peter Pawlett rues ‘horrendous’ position as Dundee United reach ‘critical’ point

Peter Pawlett has lamented Dundee United’s “horrendous” position as the Tangerines desperately battle to avoid relegation.

Defeat against Kilmarnock, allied with a Ross County triumph at home to St Johnstone, would condemn the Tannadice men to the Championship on Wednesday night.

However, a victory would see them leapfrog the Ayrshire outfit and ensure United visit Motherwell on the final day of the season with the fight to avoid automatic relegation in their own hands.

It truly is do-or-die time following a miserable, tumultuous campaign, with Pawlett acknowledging that the players are cognisant of the pressure in a “critical” situation.

“We’re in a horrendous position,” said Pawlett. “But if we win on Wednesday then we’ll take it into the last game of the season — then, if we win, we avoid (automatic) relegation. You’d grab that with two hands right now.

“Even if it takes us into a play-off, you’d take 11th to give ourselves that opportunity to stay in this league.

“You can feel it (the pressure) amongst the squad. It gets more critical and the pressure builds, but you have to be able to handle that and show your character.”

He added: “Keep believing. That’s what we’ll continue to do. You don’t give up, you keep fighting and you keep believing.”

Individual mistakes

United succumbed to a 2-1 defeat on Livingston after falling behind to another calamitous defensive effort, with a mix-up between Mark Birighitti and Loick Ayina allowing Bruce Anderson to fire into an empty net.

Livi’s second was little better from a Terrors perspective, with Charlie Mulgrew’s sclaffed, looping clearance flicked on twice before James Penrice fired past Birighitti.

“Mistakes have been happening all season,” said Pawlett. “We all take responsibility. Whoever does it stands up. No-one means to make a mistake.

“It deflates you as a team, it deflates individuals. But that’s when your character has to be strong.

“The other two results on Saturday (County and Kilmarnock both losing) have to be a positive. We’ve got to win our last two games — it’s as simple as that.”

“Stick with us”

While acutely aware of their anger and disenchantment, Pawlett has called for fans to vociferously back the team when Killie visit Tannadice on Wednesday.

He added: “We know the fans’ frustration and I don’t blame them. But we want them to stick with us in these next two games.

“Hopefully, we can keep ourselves in this league and, if not, they can go at us — because it’s not good enough.”

Pawlett, on as a second half substitute, was making his first appearance since limping off in United’s 2-0 defeat against Rangers on April 1.

And only a fabulous point-blank save by Shamal George denied him a late leveller.

“It was an opportunity and I should have scored,” conceded Pawlett. “The keeper came out and spread himself well. These are the fine margins that aren’t going our way.”