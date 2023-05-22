Dundee loan report: A title win, play-off drama and a relegation – how did Dees on loan fare this season?

The 2022/23 season has to come to a close for, almost, all of Dundee’s loanees out and about across the SPFL.

Zak Rudden remains in action in St Johnstone’s final week of the regular Premiership campaign.

But six more have completed their temporary stays in the lower leagues.

So, how have they got on? Courier Sport takes a look.

Luke Graham

Graham’s spell at Albion Rovers ended in anguish as the Wee Rovers dropped out of the SPFL.

The young defender is highly-regarded at Dens Park and has been scouted by a number of big clubs.

The 19-year-old, though, has picked up some vital experience in senior football in making 32 appearances this term.

Graham did open the scoring in the first leg of the pyramid play-off against Spartans.

However, an own goal levelled matters before a penalty in Coatbridge sent Albion down and Spartans up.

Appearances: 32 Goals: 3

Euan Mutale

Young striker Mutale was also on loan at League Two strugglers Albion Rovers.

After signing for the Dee from Sutton United last summer, the frontman was sent out to the Wee Rovers in January.

Early days saw substitute appearances before a run of starts finished off the campaign.

His season, though, ended after just 31 minutes of the play-off first leg against Spartans.

That injury ruled him out of the second leg on Saturday.

Tom Findlay

Eighteen-year-old winger Findlay was a regular in the Elgin City team this past season, playing 38 times.

It wasn’t a vintage season at Borough Briggs, however. Long-serving manager Gavin Price was sacked in April after six years with the club after a 3-0 defeat to Albion Rovers saw City drop to bottom spot.

Four points from the remaining four games from Findlay & Co. proved enough to keep the club out of the relegation play-off, finishing one point above Albion Rovers.

Appearances: 38

Jack Wilkie

Season 2022/23 was a tough one for young Dee defender Wilkie.

To say Peterhead struggled would be an understatement. Just three victories all season saw the Blue Toon finish rock bottom of League One.

Wilkie was a regular, playing often on the left flank, picking up plenty of experience. He would also captain Dundee’s reserve side as they did well in the Reserve League.

A free-kick saw the youngster grab his first senior goal in a 1-1 draw with Kelty Hearts in February.

Appearances: 32 Goals: 1

Luke Strachan

Strachan’s season finished with the disappointment of injury, despite leaving Alloa in the good position of a first-leg lead in the promotion play-off with Hamilton.

The Wasps finished fourth in League One with Strachan featuring 13 times since arriving at Recreation Park in January.

Grandson of technical director Gordon Strachan, the 22-year-old featured in defence in the early days under Brian Rice but was used more lately in wide midfield.

Alloa’s season finished after a second-leg collapse at Hamilton, however. Despite leading 2-0 at New Douglas Park and 3-0 on aggregate the Wasps conceded five goals in just 15 minutes.

Appearances: 14

Zak Rudden

Starts have been difficult to come by for Rudden in the top flight with the frontman in the first XI just twice since signing at McDiarmid in January.

Goals haven’t been in abundance either with just one goal added to the eight he managed for the Dark Blues in the first half of the season.

A looping header to take the lead at home to St Mirren opened his account for the Perth Saints.

But his last five appearances have all been as a second-half sub as St Johnstone were dragged into the relegation battle.

Safety is all but secured after the weekend results, however, and Rudden can still add to his goal count in the final two regular league matches this week.

Appearances: 11 Goals: 1

Paul McGowan

A stalwart at Dens Park over so many years, ‘Gowser’ finished what is likely to be his last Dundee season on loan at Dunfermline.

With the Pars already heading for the League One title, McGowan added experience and guile to James McPake’s midfield.

The 35-year-old played 11 times for Dunfermline and remarkably finishes the season with two league-winners medals.

He has already stated his desire to stay at East End Park for next season after completing his campaign in classy fashion with a wonderful lob in a 2-0 win at Alloa.

Appearances: 14 Goals: 1