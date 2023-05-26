Key dates for Dundee fans ahead of the Premiership return

Dundee will be a Premiership club once more next season.

The Championship winners are back in the big time for the 13th year since the turn of the century.

Since 2000, the Dark Blues have been a top-flight club more than not – and they’d certainly like to keep it that way beyond the end of this campaign.

Big changes are afoot at Dens Park, however, and uncertainty has reigned over everything since the Championship trophy was lifted.

Gary Bowyer was shown the door shortly after that success and a number of backroom staff members have followed.

But there are some certainties ahead for Dees.

The main one is that they’ll be watching their team at Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle and Pittodrie next season.

Other certainties are the key dates for the campaign to come.

So what dates should optimistic Dees be marking in their calendars?

June 8 – Viaplay Cup group stage draw

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea to start a season off but the League Cup group stage surely beats meaningless summer friendlies.

However, it very much signals the new campaign is on the horizon.

And it’s less than a fortnight away.

The last time Dundee were on the way up to the top flight they were placed in pot two for the League Cup draw.

This time, top spot in the Championship, is expected to earn them a pot one place – if Celtic beat Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup Final.

Because the Hoops have already qualified for the Champions League through their league finish, the extra European slot would go to the Premiership’s fifth-placed team should they see off their Championship opponents.

If Caley pull off a major shock, there will be eight Premiership sides in the first-round draw. That would leave Dundee as the ninth team on the list and a place in pot two.

June 30 – SPFL fixtures are announced

This is the moment where Dundee’s regained status as a top-flight outfit is set in stone.

It’s written right there in the fixture list, it cannot be denied.

And plans can begin for the first home game, the first away-day pub to visit and shift-swapping for key dates can start.

When will the Dark Blues be facing the first dreaded trip to Celtic Park?

The first Sky Sports game back at Dens Park when the Old Firm are in town?

The real planning can begin.

July 15 – Viaplay Cup kicks off

The 2023/24 season will be up and running across the weekend of July 15/16, a bit later than last year.

This will be the first chance for Dees to get a proper look at the new-look Dark Blues under a new manager.

Four matches in two weeks will be a quickfire start to the campaign but it will reveal how much more work is to do before the league campaign begins.

August 5 – SPFL kicks off

The first weekend in August sees league football kick off up and down the country for 2023/24.

And the real test begins for a Dark Blues side aiming to remain a top-flight club come May.

September 1 – Transfer window shuts

Ever a busy day in the story of Dundee Football Club.

With a major rebuild required over the summer, it would surprise no one if the Dark Blues are still searching for the final bits of the jigsaw come September.

But time will be up on the transfer front and assessments can begin over the club’s summer work.

Key dates for the unpredictable season ahead. Get your calendars marked.