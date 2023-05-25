Dundee still deliberating over manager choice as time since Gary Bowyer exit stretches on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are still deliberating on who they want to take over the vacant manager spot at Dens Park.

It has been over two weeks now since Gary Bowyer was dismissed, despite winning the Championship and returning the Dark Blues to the top flight.

Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was the man chosen initially to take over, only to perform a late U-turn.

That set Dundee chiefs back to the drawing board with managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan on the hunt for the manager to spearhead the club’s Premiership return.

A major rebuild is expected this summer with 17 first-team players out of contract in the coming weeks.

Those players are still waiting to find out what their immediate future holds with contract talks not beginning until a new manager is in place.

With time on their contracts ticking down and the opportunity for rival clubs to snap up Dundee’s top assets, the desire from the Dens boardroom was to make a quick appointment.

And Courier Sport understands the target was to have a new man in place by the end of the week.

However, as we head into Friday there is still no replacement for Gary Bowyer.

The club have been talking to their shortlist of candidates with Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray understood to be one.

But no decision has yet been made on who will lead the Dark Blues out in the top flight next season.