Dundee ask permission to speak to Ian Murray over Dens manager job – but Raith Rovers boss has competition

Former St Mirren boss not the only one being considered as the Dark Blues search for Gary Bowyer replacement.

By George Cran
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Dundee want talks with Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray over their vacant manager position.

However, Courier Sport understands he is not the only candidate being considered for the role.

Betting was suspended this morning on Murray replacing Gary Bowyer at Dens Park.

And it’s understood the Dark Blues have asked for permission from the Kirkcaldy club to speak to the former Rangers and Hibs man about spearheading their return to the Premiership.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan (left) are searching for a new manager to replace Gary Bowyer.

However, he has competition for the job to rebuild the Premiership new boys this summer.

Dundee are keen to make a quick appointment, ideally before the end of this week, to get preparations for next season up and running.

They thought they had done so last week with Callum Davidson set to take over, just months after his sacking at St Johnstone.

The two-time cup winner, however, changed his mind at the last moment.

That set Dundee managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan back to the drawing board.

Ian Murray

Their new shortlist includes Murray, who led Raith Rovers to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship last season.

He did get one over the Dark Blues and then-manager Gary Bowyer in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final, coming from 2-0 down to draw and then progress to the final on penalties.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

Raith ultimately lost the final to Hamilton Accies.

His previous job saw him lead Airdrieonians to back-to-back play-off finals but lost out to Morton and Queen’s Park to remain in League One.

Murray also spent two-and-a-half years at Dumbarton, had a short stint in charge at St Mirren and was assistant manager to Norwegian side Asker.

His playing days saw him turn out for Hibs, Rangers, Norwich and Brechin City as well as picking up six Scotland caps.

