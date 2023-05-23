Magi (Rodney) McGlynn: Hermit and Bard of Balquhidder dies aged 69

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Magi McGlynn, the poet, Scottish independence campaigner, and Bard of Balquhidder, has died aged 69.

He lived for 32 years in a stone shelter in the glen and battled authorities who tried to evict him.

Magi, who was born in Perth, raised a family in the glen which he sustained with organic gardening.

His birth name was Rodney and he and his partner Gillian sent their three children to the local primary school when they were young.

He is believed to have grown up in the Letham area of Perth and attended Goodlyburn Secondary, part of Perth Academy.

Rodney was known to have been a bit unruly in his youth but changed his life completely in 1991.

He had worked as a glassblower in Perth but became part of a movement of people wishing to return to a simpler existence.

Magi set up camp with around 50 other like-minded people at Auchtubh near Balquhidder.

They built their own shelters and developed an eco-garden to supply food.

Always dressed in a kilt, bonnet and sometimes a plaid, Magi styled himself as the Bard of Balquhidder and wrote hundreds of poems and songs, many in support of Scottish independence.

Later in 1991, the then Stirling District Council, began legal action against the dozen or so families living in tepees, tents, stone shelters and old buses on the land owned by smallholder Albert Sauer.

However, by late 1992, the other families had moved on, leaving only Magi and Gillian. Their newborn daughter, Verily, had died in September of that year and was buried near their shelter. They went on to have three other children.

The couple won the right to remain but when Mr Sauer moved away, council officials tried to persuade the new owners, Sandy and Cathy Noble, to throw the McGlynns off the land.

For almost five years, Magi faced court appearances until, in 1997, the council announced it was taking no further action against the family.

Magi said after his victory: “We wanted to stay here in the Braes of Balquhidder near the Mountain of God and the Mountain of the Fairies.

“The last six years have been like living in the shadow of the Highland Clearances.”

The family’s shelter was heated by a home-made wood stove but after his court success and with a greater sense of security, Magi, re-roofed his home with thatch and developed a herb garden on the banks of a burn.

Although their home had no sanitation or running water, the family kept clean by scrubbing in the burn.

It is expected Magi’s funeral will take place in Comrie.