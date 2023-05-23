Dundee FC Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts among names considered by Dundee The Dens Park club are closing in on appointing a successor to Gary Bowyer. By Eric Nicolson May 23 2023, 1.00pm Share Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts among names considered by Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4415845/exclusive-tam-courts-former-dundee-united-manager-raith-ian-murray/ Copy Link 1 comment Tam Courts. Image: SNS [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation