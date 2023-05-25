Police search for missing Fife man last seen in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a missing Oakley man, who was last seen in Dunfermline earlier in the month.

Michael Irvine, 65, was last spotted in the Whitefield Road area of the city at around 12pm on Tuesday, May 9.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of medium build.

Police say he has short grey hair, and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.

Inspector Carly Marshall from Police Scotland said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen Michael or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting incident number 1640 of May 22, 2023.”