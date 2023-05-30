Dundee Greg James addresses Royal Blood row after band branded Dundee Big Weekend crowd ‘pathetic’ The rock duo were unhappy at the response of the main stage crowd on Sunday. By Ben MacDonald May 30 2023, 7.52am Share Greg James addresses Royal Blood row after band branded Dundee Big Weekend crowd ‘pathetic’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4434283/royal-blood-big-weekend/ Copy Link 1 comment Royal Blood perform on the main stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation