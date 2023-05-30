James McPake delighted to keep ‘important’ Deniz Mehmet at Dunfermline and praises calming influence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake delighted to keep ‘important’ Deniz Mehmet at Dunfermline and praises calming influence

The Pars boss said the goalkeeper's record "speaks for itself".

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline boss James McPake with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline boss James McPake with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Craig Brown.

James McPake is “over the moon” after Deniz Mehmet signed a three-year contract.

The goalkeeper is the final squad member from last season to sort out his future since Dunfermline clinched the League One title.

Mehmet was chosen as the manager’s player of the year after he was part of a record-breaking season.

Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet on the pitch
Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet set a new clean sheet record. Image: Craig Brown.

The Pars boss has stressed the importance of continuity and was delighted to get his goalkeeper signed up for the next few seasons.

Mehmet a key player for Dunfermline squad, says James McPake

“He’s a really important player,” said McPake, “an important person in the dressing room.

“His record this season speaks for itself. He’ll be desperate to kick on again.”

Dunfermline boss James McPake salutes the fans at East End Park after a game
James McPake was ‘over the moon’ to get Deniz Mehmet secured as part of his Dunfermline squad. Image: SNS.

Mehmet recorded more clean sheets in a single season than any other Dunfermline goalkeeper, bettering the record set by Ian Westwater.

Big saves for Dunfermline keeper

There were games when he didn’t face much action – but when the 30-year-old was called upon, he pulled off some big saves.

“A lot of games we were maybe winning 1-0, or we were up in games, and he wasn’t getting an awful lot to do,” added the Dunfermline manager.

Deniz Mehmet saves versus Edinburgh. Image: Craig Brown.
Deniz Mehmet saves versus Edinburgh. Image: Craig Brown.

“You see that in the teams that go on and have a bit of success – at times, their goalkeeper isn’t worked a lot.

“There’s been a lot of games where Deniz hasn’t been worked and then, all of a sudden, he pulls off a big stop that wins us the game or keeps us in the game.

“Like the Airdrie one down there, the 1-1, I think he had three or four that day that were fantastic saves.

“You look at the fact we go down to nine men, we hang on, and you come away with a lot of credit.

“But you also need your goalkeeper to pull off some big saves, and he does that on a regular basis.

Deniz Mehmet ‘calms team down’

“He’s got a trait in him that I really like in a goalkeeper – he plays without emotion. He’s very clear in his head.

“It’s not to say he’s not an emotional person or he doesn’t get excited, but it’s just the way he calms the full team down.

Dunfermline goalie Deniz Mehmet kicks the ball upfield
Deniz Mehmet has signed a new contract, after setting a clean-sheet record last season. Image: Craig Brown.

“His decision-making’s been excellent all season, so he’s one of the ones we were very keen to get done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

New Raith Rovers signing Josh Mullin put some impressive numbers on the board for Ayr United. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
How will latest signing Josh Mullin fit into the Raith Rovers side?
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Paul McMullan reportedly set for Dundee exit as winger mulls other offers
Turnbull Hutton opposed the SPL's plans in 2012. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers fan chief hails club for summoning 'spirit of Turnbull Hutton' in opposition…
David Wotherspoon celebrates Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup win.
David Wotherspoon thanks St Johnstone fans for 'overwhelming' support following release by Perth club
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee hand Adam Legzdins extended contract as goalkeeper hails club's 'fantastic' fans
Stevie May, Ryan McGowan, Nicky Clark and Drey Wright all had good seasons for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 2022/23 player ratings: 21 stars go under microscope as Steven MacLean plans…
Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I've got 'right tools' to succeed at Dens Park
James McPake said there is a gap in the squad after a number of player left in the summer. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline boss James McPake not out to replace like with like during transfer window
Mark Whatley is keen to point Forfar in the right direction after leaving Montrose. Image: SNS.
Mark Whatley thanks Montrose as he aims to create more 'magical memories' at new…
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty with managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee - the club that never stops surprising

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]