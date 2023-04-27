EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater on Deniz Mehmet clean sheet record as he reveals how keepers stay focused

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deniz Mehmet’s 23 clean sheets – and counting – in all competitions is a record for a Dunfermline goalkeeper across a single season.

The Pars keeper didn’t add to that last weekend but did have one of his busier afternoons of the campaign.

Former keeper Ian Westwater held the record previously, recording 20 shutouts during the 1985/86 season – one of many records he set during his 361 appearances over two spells for the club.

Westwater also has more appearances for Dunfermline than any other goalkeeper, a record amount of clean sheets (115) and he an Sean Murdoch share the most consecutive shutouts for the Pars.

Record broken

It’s no surprise to Westwater that Mehmet has surpassed his record in the same way he isn’t surprised with them running away with the title.

He is delighted for the current No 1 and sees it as a mark of the club is heading in the right direction.

He also echoes words said by Mehmet earlier in the season.

“I’m sure Deniz will be the first to admit that it’s not only the goalkeeper that gets the shutout, it’s the team that gets the shutout,” Westwater tells Courier Sport.

“That starts from the front. I know that’s a cliche but it’s a realistic assessment of how goalkeepers get a clean sheet.”

Mehmet has faced many matches without much to do this season, as he pointed out during the recent title-winning celebrations.

Long stretches with little action are not something Westwater experienced much at East End Park but when he did he had a specific method for staying focused.

Focusing attention

“Different goalkeepers have different ways of keeping involved in the game,” he says.

“Mine was always talking and shouting. I always thought that if I had to make a save, I’d almost failed myself.

“Because if I could organise my defender in front of me not to concede a chance, I was doing my job in advance.

“When we were on top and we had a lot of pressure, I would always make sure that my defenders were on their toes and we were in position by shouting.

“I remember when I first got into the professional game there was a famous goalkeeper who played for Dundee and Hearts, Thomson Allan.

“He ended up playing for Scotland and going to the 1974 World Cup.

“He always said that the way he kept himself involved was that he followed the ball everywhere it went.

“Even if it went into the crowd, he would keep looking at the ball to make sure he knew where it was.

“It’s definitely a skill – when you’re called upon and you better be able to make the saves.

“That’s where the difference is at the top of the game.”