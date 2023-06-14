Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland – including clash with Celtic legend’s EFL outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland – including clash with Celtic legend’s EFL outfit

The Dark Blues will face Bray Wanderers and Fleetwood Town in Ireland in July.

By Sean Hamilton
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock

Dundee have released details of their pre-season training camp in Ireland, which will feature two friendlies.

The Dark Blues are bound for the Emerald Isle in early July, where Tony Docherty will put his players through their paces in intensive fashion.

The squad and staff will also spend time bonding ahead of the Viaplay Cup kick-off on July 18.

But not everything in Ireland will be behind closed doors, with intrepid fans afforded two chances to get a pre-season glimpse of Docherty’s team in action.

Fixtures

Bray Wanderers’ Carlisle Grounds will host Dundee on their pre-season trip to Ireland. Image: Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock

First up, Dundee will take on League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers on Wednesday, July 5.

The match will take place at Bray’s Carlisle Grounds home, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Then, on Saturday, July 8, the Dark Blues will travel south to Waterford to face Celtic legend Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town.

The clash with the EFL League One side will kick off at 12.30pm.

Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town will take on Dundee in pre-season in Ireland. Image: Paul O’Brien/PPAUK/Shutterstock

Both pre-season matches in Ireland will be open to the public, with entry information to be announced in due course.

Bray is located just 14 miles south of Dublin and is easily accessible from the Irish capital by road and rail.

Waterford is a longer haul, at 107 miles to the south east, but is well-served by road and rail.

Meanwhile, the Dee have also confirmed they will face Cove Rangers in a friendly in Aberdeen on Saturday, July 15, in addition to clashes with Brechin City and Arbroath on July 1 and 12 respectively.

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action
CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest
three dogs racing at high speed around the track at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time's up for Fife greyhound racing track - and the cruel…
Liam Fox: Could be set for Hearts return. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox in Hearts B team talks