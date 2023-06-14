Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland – including clash with Celtic legend’s EFL outfit

Dundee have released details of their pre-season training camp in Ireland, which will feature two friendlies.

The Dark Blues are bound for the Emerald Isle in early July, where Tony Docherty will put his players through their paces in intensive fashion.

The squad and staff will also spend time bonding ahead of the Viaplay Cup kick-off on July 18.

But not everything in Ireland will be behind closed doors, with intrepid fans afforded two chances to get a pre-season glimpse of Docherty’s team in action.

Fixtures

First up, Dundee will take on League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers on Wednesday, July 5.

The match will take place at Bray’s Carlisle Grounds home, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Then, on Saturday, July 8, the Dark Blues will travel south to Waterford to face Celtic legend Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town.

The clash with the EFL League One side will kick off at 12.30pm.

Both pre-season matches in Ireland will be open to the public, with entry information to be announced in due course.

Bray is located just 14 miles south of Dublin and is easily accessible from the Irish capital by road and rail.

Waterford is a longer haul, at 107 miles to the south east, but is well-served by road and rail.

Meanwhile, the Dee have also confirmed they will face Cove Rangers in a friendly in Aberdeen on Saturday, July 15, in addition to clashes with Brechin City and Arbroath on July 1 and 12 respectively.