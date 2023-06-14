Section of Dundee road shut due to ‘movement in the pavement’

A section of a Dundee road has been closed after a section of the pavement has started to rise.

Whitehall Place has been closed off by police since 4:50pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic management remain at the scene to carry out work on the pavement.

Scottish Fire and Rescue also had two appliances in attendance to help police with their investigation.

One man told The Courier: “Whitehall Place was closed off at the junction of Union Street and Whitehall Street.

“The police were on point at either side of the cordon alongside firefighters. The pavement outside the McDaniel’s pub looks to have risen slightly.

“There was some concern about what may have been happening underground for that to have happened.

“Tayside Contracts were just arriving on scene just before 6pm and appeared to be assisting the emergency services with the investigation on the safety of the area.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are assisting council colleagues on Whitehall Crescent, following concerns about movement in the pavement.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the public, but the road is closed as work is carried out.”