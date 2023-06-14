Fife Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze Four appliances are currently situated behind the old WH Smith building on Hill Street. By Ben MacDonald June 14 2023, 8.32pm Share Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4478989/kirkcaldy-hill-street-fire/ Copy Link Crew members are currently tackling a blaze at the old WH Smith store. Image: Fife jammer locations/Facebook Emergency services have closed off a street in Kirkcaldy town centre as fire crews tackle a blaze at the old WH Smith building. Both police and fire crews were called to attend the fire on Hill Street at 6:30pm on Wednesday evening. Scottish Fire and Rescue has confirmed that four appliances are currently in attendance behind the building. Crew members are currently dealing with the incident. Police Scotland are also in attendance and have sealed the road off at either end, from Whytescauseway and Kirk Wynd. Police have sealed off the road. Image: Fife jammer locations/Facebook A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.30pm, police were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management, following a report of a fire on Hill Street.” Back in December, three teenagers were charged after setting fire to the building on the town’s High Street. More to follow