Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh

Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a missing man who was last seen travelling to Edinburgh.

Brandon Wallace, 19, is from the Dundee area.

It is believed that he may have travelled to the Edinburgh area by public transport.

Brandon is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing all black clothing.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Brandon but if they see him they should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0588 of Tuesday 13 June.

Alternatively, they can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.