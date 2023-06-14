Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers

Police Scotland is appealing after concern was raised for three people in Arbroath.

Between 6.50pm and 7.10pm on Tuesday, a man, woman and a teenage girl entered a supermarket in Dundee Road.

They bought some groceries and spent around 15 minutes in the store. When they finished shopping they got into a black car and drove off.

Police were then contacted and concerns were raised.

Officers have released CCTV images of the individuals and are asking them to contact them to confirm they are safe and well.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to identify the three people, however, they have yet to be located.

Inspector Jill Dolan said: “The people may be surprised to see themselves on CCTV and if they do see the images, I would ask them to contact us.

“There were no outward signs of distress from any of the individuals but we received information which we have to respond to.

“If anyone recognises the people in the images or has any information, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4405 of Tuesday 13 June.