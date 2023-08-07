Aldi ‘supermarket sweep’ coming to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Aldi ‘supermarket sweep’ coming to Dundee

A customer will have five minutes to stock up on all the food and drink they can.

By Poppy Watson
Previous Aldi supermarket sweep winners. Image: Aldi.
Previous Aldi supermarket sweep winners. Image: Aldi.

One lucky shopper in Dundee will have a chance to fill their trolley for free as Aldi’s ‘supermarket sweep’ visits the city.

Applications for the popular challenge – which is coming to the retailer’s store in The Stack Retail & Leisure Park – opened this week.

The famous competition will see one customer given five minutes to stock up on all their Aldi favourites.

The supermarket will also donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank of the winner’s choice.

The shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a “special buy” item of their choice – worth up to £50 – if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

More than £10,000 raised for foodbanks through Aldi’s supermarket sweep

Richard Holloway, managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “The supermarket sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to.

“We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Dundee resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Not only are they a fun way to raise money for local foodbanks, but they also give our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Aldi at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Launched in 2016, the supermarket challenge is travelling all over Scotland this year, and has already visited cities including Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Dundee residents can apply for the supermarket sweep between Monday, August 7 and Sunday, August 14.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk.

Entrants must be over 18 years old and be available to take part in the sweep after stores close at 10pm on their chosen date.

No alcohol products are included in the sweep.

Conversation