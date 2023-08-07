Aldi ‘supermarket sweep’ coming to Dundee

One lucky shopper in Dundee will have a chance to fill their trolley for free as Aldi’s ‘supermarket sweep’ visits the city.

Applications for the popular challenge – which is coming to the retailer’s store in The Stack Retail & Leisure Park – opened this week.

The famous competition will see one customer given five minutes to stock up on all their Aldi favourites.

The supermarket will also donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank of the winner’s choice.

The shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a “special buy” item of their choice – worth up to £50 – if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

More than £10,000 raised for foodbanks through Aldi’s supermarket sweep

Richard Holloway, managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “The supermarket sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to.

“We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Dundee resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Not only are they a fun way to raise money for local foodbanks, but they also give our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Launched in 2016, the supermarket challenge is travelling all over Scotland this year, and has already visited cities including Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Dundee residents can apply for the supermarket sweep between Monday, August 7 and Sunday, August 14.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk.

Entrants must be over 18 years old and be available to take part in the sweep after stores close at 10pm on their chosen date.

No alcohol products are included in the sweep.