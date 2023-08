The M90 is closed northbound following a vehicle fire near Glenfarg.

Emergency services are currently on the scene following reports of a vehicle fire just before 3.30pm on Sunday.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 3.20pm to reports of a vehicle fire.

“We have two appliances mobilised from Lochgelly Fire Station.

“There is one car on fire and one hose-reel jet in use.”

More follows.