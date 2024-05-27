Raith Rovers promotion push in numbers: Facts and figures behind season that sparked Premiership dream

Raith Rovers’ dreams of promotion evaporated in brutal fashion against Ross County on Sunday.

The Stark’s Park side put up a brave fight in a bid to overturn the 2-1 first-leg deficit and had numerous chances on the day.

But the 4-0 loss in the Highlands and the 6-1 aggregate defeat overall was a cruel way for a memorable campaign to end.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the numbers involved in Rovers’ push for the Premiership.

20

The number of wins Raith managed as they fought champions Dundee United all the way until the final few weeks of the campaign.

It was the first time since season 1992/93 that Rovers had managed 20 or more victories in the second-tier.

And on that occasion, when they were victorious 25 times on their way to the First Division title, they played 44 league games instead of the current 36.

Manager Ian Murray set 20 as the target as the season wore on and his team delivered it with a 5-0 hammering of Arbroath in the final game.

7

The number of points Raith took in games against champions United.

The to-and-fro with the Tangerines began with a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park in October and Rovers were unbeaten against their title rivals until the final meeting of the teams.

A 1-0 victory at Tannadice in December and a 2-1 success at home in February suggested the Stark’s Park men had United’s number.

But Jim Goodwin’s side came good when it mattered most with a 2-0 triumph in March that gave them the impetus to clinch the championship.

19

The number of goals scored by top scorer Lewis Vaughan across a successful season.

The 28-year-old celebrated his testimonial year by finishing as the club’s top scorer across all competitions and fourth in the league behind Brian Graham (20), Louis Moult (18) and Ruari Paton (17).

He also lashed in the decisive penalty in the play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle to spark jubilant scenes.

But the fans’ favourite was kept at bay by Ross County in the final, with Ross Laidlaw denying him a second-leg strike with a fingertip save.

2,234

Raith’s support has grown massively as the season has progressed and promotion to the Premiership loomed within touching distance.

The travelling faithful created a ‘yellow wall’ behind the goal at County’s Victoria Park and sang and cheered pretty much from start to finish, despite their disappointment.

The incredible backing followed on from Rovers supporters filling the home end and – unusually – some of the away stand at Stark’s Park with an amazing turnout of 6,216 for the first-leg.

The reconnection between club and community augurs well for next season.

23

The number of goals former Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath striker Simon Murray has now scored this season.

Unfortunately for Raith, they came up against a County team that was just too clinical across the two legs.

With Rovers seeking the first goal to put pressure on their Premiership hosts, Murray showed predatory instinct to stoop to head in the opener in Dingwall.

It gave the Staggies the cushion of a two-goal advantage and his second – and County’s third on the day – was a stunning display of finishing that made the difference.

4

The number of goals Raith lost in the final from cross balls.

County punished Rovers in the first-leg with a VAR-awarded penalty and a header from a corner.

And they eventually cut loose in the second-leg to rack up a scoreline that was harsh on the Stark’s Park side.

However, Ian Murray’s men will look back on four of the goals and see a costly pattern from across the campaign.

Murray’s first on Sunday, Jordan White’s from another Yan Dhanda corner and Brandon Khela’s fourth all came from Raith’s inability to deal with cross balls into the heart of their box.

8

The number of failed play-of bids Raith have now suffered.

Stretching back to season 2006/07, Rovers have never succeeded in seeing out a play-off campaign.

They have won individual ties, but ultimately promotion has now not been secured via the end-of-term shoot-outs on seven occasions.

The other time was the disastrous relegation via a penalty-kicks defeat to Brechin City in 2017.

The play-offs have been cruel on the Kirkcaldy club.