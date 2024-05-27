Raith Rovers promotion push in numbers: Facts and figures behind season that sparked Premiership dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers promotion push in numbers: Facts and figures behind season that sparked Premiership dream

The Stark's Park side's bid for the Premiership fell at the final hurdle against a clinical Ross County.

Scott Brown hunches over at full-time as Raith are defeated by Ross County.
Raith Rovers' disappointment was clear at full-time against Ross County. Image: Pete Summers / Shutterstock.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers’ dreams of promotion evaporated in brutal fashion against Ross County on Sunday.

The Stark’s Park side put up a brave fight in a bid to overturn the 2-1 first-leg deficit and had numerous chances on the day.

But the 4-0 loss in the Highlands and the 6-1 aggregate defeat overall was a cruel way for a memorable campaign to end.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the numbers involved in Rovers’ push for the Premiership.

20

The number of wins Raith managed as they fought champions Dundee United all the way until the final few weeks of the campaign.

It was the first time since season 1992/93 that Rovers had managed 20 or more victories in the second-tier.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And on that occasion, when they were victorious 25 times on their way to the First Division title, they played 44 league games instead of the current 36.

Manager Ian Murray set 20 as the target as the season wore on and his team delivered it with a 5-0 hammering of Arbroath in the final game.

7

The number of points Raith took in games against champions United.

The to-and-fro with the Tangerines began with a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park in October and Rovers were unbeaten against their title rivals until the final meeting of the teams.

Raith Rovers players celebrate after captain Scott Brown had fired them to victory against Dundee United in February.
Raith players celebrate after captain Scott Brown had fired them to victory against Dundee United in February. Image: SNS.

A 1-0 victory at Tannadice in December and a 2-1 success at home in February suggested the Stark’s Park men had United’s number.

But Jim Goodwin’s side came good when it mattered most with a 2-0 triumph in March that gave them the impetus to clinch the championship.

19

The number of goals scored by top scorer Lewis Vaughan across a successful season.

The 28-year-old celebrated his testimonial year by finishing as the club’s top scorer across all competitions and fourth in the league behind Brian Graham (20), Louis Moult (18) and Ruari Paton (17).

Lewis Vaughan gets on the ball for Raith Rovers against Ross County.
Raith Rovers top scorer Lewis Vaughan was well policed by Ross County. Image: Pete Summers / Shutterstock.

He also lashed in the decisive penalty in the play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle to spark jubilant scenes.

But the fans’ favourite was kept at bay by Ross County in the final, with Ross Laidlaw denying him a second-leg strike with a fingertip save.

2,234

Raith’s support has grown massively as the season has progressed and promotion to the Premiership loomed within touching distance.

The travelling faithful created a ‘yellow wall’ behind the goal at County’s Victoria Park and sang and cheered pretty much from start to finish, despite their disappointment.

The Raith Rovers supporters were a colourful presence against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

The incredible backing followed on from Rovers supporters filling the home end and – unusually – some of the away stand at Stark’s Park with an amazing turnout of 6,216 for the first-leg.

The reconnection between club and community augurs well for next season.

23

The number of goals former Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath striker Simon Murray has now scored this season.

Unfortunately for Raith, they came up against a County team that was just too clinical across the two legs.

Simon Murray is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring for Ross County.
Simon Murray scooped the man-of-the-match award after inspiring Ross County to victory. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

With Rovers seeking the first goal to put pressure on their Premiership hosts, Murray showed predatory instinct to stoop to head in the opener in Dingwall.

It gave the Staggies the cushion of a two-goal advantage and his second – and County’s third on the day – was a stunning display of finishing that made the difference.

4

The number of goals Raith lost in the final from cross balls.

County punished Rovers in the first-leg with a VAR-awarded penalty and a header from a corner.

And they eventually cut loose in the second-leg to rack up a scoreline that was harsh on the Stark’s Park side.

Ross County striker Jordan White powers in his header surrounded by Raith Rovers defenders.
Ross County striker Jordan White powers in his header from a Yan Dhanda corner. Image: Pete Summers / Shutterstock.

However, Ian Murray’s men will look back on four of the goals and see a costly pattern from across the campaign.

Murray’s first on Sunday, Jordan White’s from another Yan Dhanda corner and Brandon Khela’s fourth all came from Raith’s inability to deal with cross balls into the heart of their box.

8

The number of failed play-of bids Raith have now suffered.

Stretching back to season 2006/07, Rovers have never succeeded in seeing out a play-off campaign.

They have won individual ties, but ultimately promotion has now not been secured via the end-of-term shoot-outs on seven occasions.

Dejected Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr shakes hands with a Ross County opponent at full-time.
A dejected Dylan Corr at full-time against Ross County. Image: Pete Summers / Shutterstock.

The other time was the disastrous relegation via a penalty-kicks defeat to Brechin City in 2017.

The play-offs have been cruel on the Kirkcaldy club.

