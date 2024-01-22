Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman will keep ‘coming out swinging’ after social media claim draws Dundee United fan flak

Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers are now a ‘different animal’ and will continue to ‘come out swinging’ – despite the stick he has taken from opposition fans.

The Raith chief executive was criticised by rivals after branding the Kirkcaldy club a ‘movement’ in the wake of last month’s 1-0 win over Dundee United.

The victory at Tannadice put Rovers five points clear at the summit of the Championship. It was celebrated raucously by around 2,000 travelling supporters.

Barrowman has revealed he left Tayside that night with a tear in his eye following the success.

But it has all fallen a bit flat since then, with Ian Murray’s side having won just once in their subsequent six games.

They have conceded top spot in the table to United and on Saturday suffered a third successive defeat as they exited the Scottish Cup.That was despite an impressive display against Livingston.

However, although they could end up with ‘egg on their faces’, Barrowman insists no-one at Rovers will change their bold approach.

He said: “We’re supposed to enjoy it, that’s what we’re here for. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that, and I’m guilty of that myself.

“But why can’t you enjoy a victory?

Barrowman: ‘I’ll take stick for it’

“I’ve come in for a bit of stick. I put a post on my own personal Twitter (X) saying this is a movement and not a run of form.

“It absolutely is.

“I’ll take stick for it. I don’t mind Dundee United fans reminding me of that tweet because I stand by it.

“It was nothing to do with winning a game of football that day. It was to do with 2,000 people going away up to Dundee, just before Christmas and supporting their team because they believed.

“They believed we were going to go to Tannadice and put on a good show – and we did it.

“So, we’ll continue to do that and back ourselves.

Immensely proud of every single person connected with the club tonight. The bond between the players and supporters is something truly special. This is not a run of form, this is a movement. #YouBelong https://t.co/506Gk7CGEB — Andrew Barrowman (@a_barrowman) December 16, 2023

He added: “I was driving out of Dundee and I had a tear in my eye when we beat Dundee United at Tannadice. I did.

“Because it means so much and you see how much it means to the supporters and the other people around the club.

“We’re a different animal now, Raith Rovers Football Club, and we’ll continue to come out swinging and continue to fight.

“There’s 15 games left to go in the league and we’ll come out swinging in every one of those games.

“And we just ask that the fans do that as well, and let’s see where that takes us.”

Raith chief: ‘It’s who we are’

Barrowman and former Kelty Hearts chief Dean Mckenzie spearheaded a takeover of Raith back in May.

A stirring first half to the season has helped gain new backers and win back old ones.

And Barrowman insists they will continue to be ambitious as they bid to transform the Fife outfit.

In an interview with Raith TV, he said: “It’s who we are, it’s who we are as people.

“I think it’s fair to say that with every one of us on the board of directors, it’s how we live our life.

“We didn’t come here to be the same as everyone else.

“And, yes, at times that will come back to bite us, and we’ll be left with a bit of egg on our faces.

“But we’ll stand by it and continue. We’ll get up the next day and we’ll go again.

“That’s who we are, and that’s who we are as a club.”

And of boss Murray, he commented: “People have talked about Ian’s management style. I think he represents that as well.

“That’s why he’s such a good fit for us, because he’s like that as well. He’s bold and he’s brave, and that’s who we are.”