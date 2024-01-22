Monday court round-up — Football cash theft and some plain talking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Football cash theft and some plain talking

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dunfermline man has pleaded guilty to a number of offences including downloading indecent photographs of children and unlawfully possessing a mini flare gun.

Stuart Morris, 49, of Woodmill Road, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit three charges.

Between February 27 2020 and October 28 2021 at an address in Rintoul Avenue, Blairhall, or elsewhere he permitted to be taken or made indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

On December 9 2021 at the same address he was in possession of a firearm, a mini flare gun without holding a firearms certificate, a contravention of the Firearms Act 1968.

Morris also admitted being in possession of cannabis on the same date.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 16 to obtain background reports.

‘Catastrophic’ house crash

A speeding drink-driver caused “catastrophic” damage to a Carnoustie house when he smashed through its front. Witnesses who saw the crash on the corner of Tayside Street and Norries Road branded Simon Hart‘s driving “idiotic” in April last year.

Simon Hart crashed into a house in Carnoustie
Simon Hart caused ‘catastrophic’ damage.

Football cash theft

A Forfar Athletic youth coach has been ordered to repay the club after stealing hundreds of pounds of fundraised cash from the team he was in charge of.

Darren McDonald was ordered to be personally present at Forfar Sheriff Court after earlier admitting stealing £380 at Forfar Athletic Community Football Club on August 29 2021.

At the time, McDonald coached the 2009s team and was in charge of its finances.

He had initially been charged with embezzlement, but admitted an alternative charge of theft.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained McDonald had been in the role for a year and following a fundraising project, one of the parents handed him the money, which he failed to pass on.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He was a football coach and I think there was some dispute and there was a theft.

“First of all, he’s apologetic – he’s not someone who’s normally dishonest.

“There was a falling out. He felt slightly aggrieved.

“He regrets the decision not to hand over the money.”

McDonald, 36, of Craig O’Loch Road in Forfar, had sentencing deferred until July 18 to be of good behaviour.

Caught boy under truck

A Fife pickup truck driver has been jailed after running over a 10-year-old boy at a Glenrothes industrial estate, breaking his collarbone and rib. Crack addict Graeme Bell, 32, caught the boy under the rear axle of his pickup.

Graeme Bell, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Graeme Bell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Plain-talking

A plain-speaking drink- drive suspect admitted “I’m drunk” during a police stop in Perthshire.

Officers pulled over Alexander Donaldson’s Skoda as he motored down Main Street, Methven, at 11pm on Hogmanay.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told Perth Sheriff Court: “Officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the accused.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol.

“When asked if he had been drinking, he replied: ‘I’m drunk’.”

Donaldson, 50, of Coralbank Crescent, Rattray, failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Dundee police station where it was confirmed he was more than four times the drink-drive limit (95mics/ 22).

Sheriff Craig McSherry banned Donaldson from driving for 18 months and fined him £500.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ewan Harvey was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Storm Isha forces sentencing delay for 'unhinged' St Andrews knife terror student
Mabon told the trainees if they were based at Tulliallan, they would get their throats cut.
Fife pub punter made police cadet 'throat cut' threats
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Motorcycle smash Picture shows; Stuart Batty. Dunira Estate, Comrie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 19/01/2024
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage.
'Catastrophic' Carnoustie house crash caused by speeding drink-driver
Alan Brown leaving Perth Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Church raider's homemade vape 'bomb' sparked Perth prison alert
Graeme Bell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife driver jailed after leaving boy, 10, with broken collarbone in industrial estate
CCTV camera
Sex offender from England caught in Fife after neighbours raised security camera concerns
Wayne Martin at Forfar sheriff court. Paul Reid pic. No byline. Forfar Sheriff Court Pic Paul Reid...important no byline please
Perth prison officer left with 'permanent reminder' of brutal beating from inmate
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tag tamperer and Chelsea smile thug breach
Young bought the girl Dragon Soop before having sex with her.
Fife offender bought Dragon Soop for underage girl then had sex with her