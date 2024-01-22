Monday court round-up — Football cash theft and some plain talking

A Dunfermline man has pleaded guilty to a number of offences including downloading indecent photographs of children and unlawfully possessing a mini flare gun.

Stuart Morris, 49, of Woodmill Road, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit three charges.

Between February 27 2020 and October 28 2021 at an address in Rintoul Avenue, Blairhall, or elsewhere he permitted to be taken or made indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

On December 9 2021 at the same address he was in possession of a firearm, a mini flare gun without holding a firearms certificate, a contravention of the Firearms Act 1968.

Morris also admitted being in possession of cannabis on the same date.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 16 to obtain background reports.

‘Catastrophic’ house crash

A speeding drink-driver caused “catastrophic” damage to a Carnoustie house when he smashed through its front. Witnesses who saw the crash on the corner of Tayside Street and Norries Road branded Simon Hart‘s driving “idiotic” in April last year.

Football cash theft

A Forfar Athletic youth coach has been ordered to repay the club after stealing hundreds of pounds of fundraised cash from the team he was in charge of.

Darren McDonald was ordered to be personally present at Forfar Sheriff Court after earlier admitting stealing £380 at Forfar Athletic Community Football Club on August 29 2021.

At the time, McDonald coached the 2009s team and was in charge of its finances.

He had initially been charged with embezzlement, but admitted an alternative charge of theft.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained McDonald had been in the role for a year and following a fundraising project, one of the parents handed him the money, which he failed to pass on.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He was a football coach and I think there was some dispute and there was a theft.

“First of all, he’s apologetic – he’s not someone who’s normally dishonest.

“There was a falling out. He felt slightly aggrieved.

“He regrets the decision not to hand over the money.”

McDonald, 36, of Craig O’Loch Road in Forfar, had sentencing deferred until July 18 to be of good behaviour.

Caught boy under truck

A Fife pickup truck driver has been jailed after running over a 10-year-old boy at a Glenrothes industrial estate, breaking his collarbone and rib. Crack addict Graeme Bell, 32, caught the boy under the rear axle of his pickup.

Plain-talking

A plain-speaking drink- drive suspect admitted “I’m drunk” during a police stop in Perthshire.

Officers pulled over Alexander Donaldson’s Skoda as he motored down Main Street, Methven, at 11pm on Hogmanay.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told Perth Sheriff Court: “Officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the accused.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol.

“When asked if he had been drinking, he replied: ‘I’m drunk’.”

Donaldson, 50, of Coralbank Crescent, Rattray, failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Dundee police station where it was confirmed he was more than four times the drink-drive limit (95mics/ 22).

Sheriff Craig McSherry banned Donaldson from driving for 18 months and fined him £500.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.