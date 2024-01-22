Hero plumber defies police advice to rescue woman from Tay in Perth during Storm Isha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hero plumber defies police advice to rescue woman from Tay in Perth during Storm Isha

His dog Troy has also been hailed for his part in the dramatic city-centre rescue.

By Stephen Eighteen
Stewart Miller with dog Troy.
Stewart Miller with dog Troy. Image supplied

A Perth plumber has spoken of how he courageously risked his life to save a woman stranded in the Tay during Storm Isha.

Stewart Miller, 51, was doing his usual nightly walk in Rodney Gardens, near Queen’s Bridge, when his three-year-old retriever Troy began barking in the direction of River Tay.

While walking the 100-metre distance down to the embankment he heard some shouting.

“I thought it was a baby sheep screaming,” Stewart said.

It was actually a woman in her 40s clinging onto a tree in the water.

“It was really slippy and the wind was terrible, so I couldn’t believe it when I saw her,” he recalled.

River Tay rescue during Storm Isha

The incident took place just after 7pm on Sunday – as Storm Isha was bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds to Tayside.

Millais Viewpoint in Rodney Gardens aka the Frame Sculpture, off Dundee Road, Perth.
The incident happened near Rodney Gardens. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The woman was clearly in distress,” Stewart said.

“She was panicking and looked like she was going under.

“So I ran back to my van to grab some ropes.”

He phoned the police, who said they would be on their way.

“They told me not to go in the water and put myself at risk,” Stewart said.

“But I said that I had to go into the water because she was going to drown.”

Perth plumber jumps in water to save woman

Once he returned to the Tay, Stewart realised that his rope would be useless as the woman was unable to remove her hands from the tree.

“So I just had to swim out to her,” he said.

“Unfortunately, she was like a deadweight and I did think for a second this wasn’t a good idea.

“I managed to swing her out of the current and get ourselves onto the shore where I got her up onto a tree which was lying down.”

Christmas shopping in Perth is the ultimate destination to find unique and affordable gifts.
The River Tay in Perth. Image supplied

Stewart made his way to the car park, where he showed police, fire and ambulance staff the woman’s location beside the river.

“She was shaking and very cold,” Stewart said.

“The police came down with me and got her warmed up.”

Emergency services in attendance

Stewart says the woman was speaking to emergency staff before being put in an ambulance, but her current condition is not known.

He believes the situation could easily have ended in tragedy.

“If my dog hadn’t been so persistent for me to take him down to the water, she would not be here today,” he said.

“The police told me not to go in but I couldn’t leave her because she was starting to go under the water.

“So I thought I had to take the chance.

“If we had waited for the fire brigade she would no longer be there.”

Stewart Miller's dog Troy.
Troy helped save a life during Storm Isha, according to his owner Stewart Miller. Image supplied

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.14pm on request from the police.

“We were in attendance at the Rodney Gardens area of Dundee Road, Perth.

“We didn’t use any equipment. It was left in the hands of the police and ambulance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said of the incident: “We were made aware, but this was primarily dealt with by Scottish Fire Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service.”

