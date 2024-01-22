‘Catastrophic’ Carnoustie house crash caused by speeding drink-driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Catastrophic’ Carnoustie house crash caused by speeding drink-driver

It is Simon Hart's fourth drink-drive conviction, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

By Ross Gardiner
A speeding drink-driver caused “catastrophic” damage to a Carnoustie house when he smashed through its front.

Fortunately, the house on the corner of Tayside Street and Norries Road was empty when Simon Hart ploughed into it on the evening of April 15 last year.

Neighbours saw his private-plated car speeding along the 20mph road and labelled his driving as “idiotic”.

Hart admitted he had been travelling at, potentially, more than double the speed limit, then failed a drink drive test – for the fourth time in his life.

A huge hole was left in the front of the house.

He was uninjured but the house will cost at least £47,000 to repair, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Speeding admission

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “At around 7.45pm, witnesses were within an address nearby.

“They heard the sound of a car travelling at speed from the direction of Tayside Street.

“They looked out and observed the accused’s vehicle travelling eastwards whilst in excess of the speed limit, which was 20mph.

“They were of the opinion that the nature of the driving at that point was idiotic.”

Simon Kerr leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.

Shortly after, they heard a loud bang.

Another neighbour, who lives in the house adjoining that struck by Hart saw him collide with the building, causing “extensive damage” before coming to a stop, with the airbags activated.

The neighbour came out to check on him and he was able to climb from the vehicle uninjured.

Mr McKenzie said Hart stated: “I didn’t see the corner.

“I was speeding.

“In all fairness, I must have been doing 40mph or 50mph.”

Costs expected to rise

Police, ambulance and a fire crew all attended.

Mr McKenzie said: “He’d collided with the front window and door area, causing catastrophic structural damage to it.

“A large portion of the external wall had been obliterated.

“The officers were of the opinion that the structural integrity of the building may be compromised.

“The local authority were asked to send out a structural engineer.”

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused.

Due to the collision, a number of other houses in the street suffered a power cut.

Insurers were later contacted to assess the cost of repairs.

“The current estimate is in excess of £47,000 but it expected to rise considerably,” Mr McKenzie added.

Hart failed a roadside alcohol test and was taken to West Bell Street HQ where a urine sample taken more than two and a half hours after the crash showed an alcohol reading of almost three times the limit (192mgs/ 67).

Expects to be sacked

Hart, 42, of South Esk Street in Montrose, admitted driving with excess alcohol.

His plea of not guilty to driving dangerously was accepted.

His solicitor explained that next month, Hart will begin work offshore near Shetland.

He said: “Mr Hart works, or was working, as a groundworker and won’t be able to do that any longer.

“I think his employer will sack him.

“He has generally had a good work ethic and he’s made efforts to try and get another job.

“He hasn’t drunk anything since this day.”

‘Catastrophic’ consequences

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until February 29 for reports and an interim driving ban was imposed.

The sheriff noted Hart has three previous drink-driving convictions, the last from 2007.

He said: “He seems to have nothing on his licence at the moment and no road traffic matters since 2008.

“The consequences were catastrophic and could have been even more serious.

“This is an extremely serious matter.”

A car ended up on its roof in Kinloch Street, Carnoustie two days before the Norries Road crash.

The crash was one of a spate in Carnoustie, including one which resulted in a fatality, which prompted safety calls from local people.

A crash in Barry Road, Carnoustie on April 5 2023.

