Shipwreck-inspired Raith Rovers kit goes viral and catches eye of Spanish Embassy

It started as a tribute to mark a century since their side was shipwrecked.

Now it has become a viral sensation, being shared online by the likes of the Spanish Embassy and La Liga.

Last week Raith Rovers released their Joma-designed yellow and light blue away kit – paying homage to Gran Canaria side Las Palmas who have since invited the Kirkcaldy club over for a friendly.

The shirt also has a silhouette of the Canary Islands embossed on the front.

🇮🇨 Estamos aceptando pedidos internacionales! Debido a la abrumadora demanda de nuestros nuevos seguidores en las Islas Canarias, nos complace anunciar que ahora puedes pedir nuestra nueva camiseta de visitante aquí: https://t.co/kyOw6F44iq#TúPerteneces 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/EMxBA7abUG — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 25, 2023

The Rovers side of 1923 embarked on an incident-packed tour and were due to land in Spain to refuel.

Instead, disaster struck when they hit rocks near the north-west of the country and were rescued and taken to Gran Canaria.

Spain responds

Since then, a message from former Rovers and Las Palmas star Paquito Ortiz has been posted online in which he spoke glowingly about his time at Stark’s Park between 2001 and 2005.

“I love the new shirt. I will receive some in the next few days,” said Ortiz.

“I would like to wish Raith Rovers all the best for the new season, I hope to see you all soon.”

Rovers then uploaded a clip of “El Capitano” Scott Brown responding in Spanish.

This week, English-speaking accounts for La Liga and the UK Spanish Embassy have posted about the kit.

A century ago, the Scottish football team @RaithRovers embarked on an eventful tour of the Canary Islands. A hundred years later, their new kit commemorates this event. You can read the full story here:https://t.co/H3ZItCFcmG pic.twitter.com/U7McQisKH2 — Embassy of Spain UK (@EmbSpainUK) July 27, 2023

Rovers wore the kit for the first time in their win on penalties over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.