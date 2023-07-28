Shipwreck-inspired Raith Rovers kit goes viral and catches eye of Spanish Embassy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shipwreck-inspired Raith Rovers kit goes viral and catches eye of Spanish Embassy

The kit is inspired by Gran Canaria outfit Las Palmas and has a silhouette of the islands on the front.

By Reporter
Raith Rovers' new away kit has gone down well with the fans. Image: Raith Rovers.
It started as a tribute to mark a century since their side was shipwrecked.

Now it has become a viral sensation, being shared online by the likes of the Spanish Embassy and La Liga.

Last week Raith Rovers released their Joma-designed yellow and light blue away kit – paying homage to Gran Canaria side Las Palmas who have since invited the Kirkcaldy club over for a friendly.

The shirt also has a silhouette of the Canary Islands embossed on the front.

The Rovers side of 1923 embarked on an incident-packed tour and were due to land in Spain to refuel.

Instead, disaster struck when they hit rocks near the north-west of the country and were rescued and taken to Gran Canaria.

Spain responds

Since then, a message from former Rovers and Las Palmas star Paquito Ortiz has been posted online in which he spoke glowingly about his time at Stark’s Park between 2001 and 2005.

“I love the new shirt. I will receive some in the next few days,” said Ortiz.

“I would like to wish Raith Rovers all the best for the new season, I hope to see you all soon.”

Rovers then uploaded a clip of “El Capitano” Scott Brown responding in Spanish.

This week, English-speaking accounts for La Liga and the UK Spanish Embassy have posted about the kit.

Rovers wore the kit for the first time in their win on penalties over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

