Fairways to heaven: golf in Angus and Fife

There’s no doubt that the golf in Angus and Fife is among the best in the world. Fans of the sport can test their mettle on a range of fabulous layouts here.

There are rolling links, lush parkland tracks and heathland courses with their heather-lined fairways. Each type showcases Scotland’s stunning countryside in all its glory.

The best deals for golf in Angus and Fife

What makes it even better is many of these courses are extremely affordable with great deals to tempt you into a round or two.

Here we highlight some of the best opportunities to play golf in Angus and Fife.

In the swing on Arbroath Golf Links

Arbroath Golf Links is a deceiving course. At first view, it appears to offer flat, open fairways. However, in true links style, the undulating greens are well protected by testing bunkers. It has a phenomenal history, dating back to 1878 when it was designed by Old Tom Morris. Then in 1907, a redesign by Willie Fernie and James Braid took place and that layout is still played to this day.

Arbroath Artisan Golf Club was formed in 1903 by a group of tradespersons (artisans) who wished to take up golf but could not enter via Arbroath Golf Club. It has a nice clubhouse and outside sitting area with lovely views of the course. If you would like to have something to eat there is Fiona and her Coffee Cabin with a very comprehensive menu.

To book a tee time contact the Pro Shop by calling 01241875837 or visiting its Facebook page.

The Arbroath Golf Links website, Facebook page and Instagram profile are also well worth a visit.

So much choice with Fife Golf Trust

Fife Golf Trust operates seven fantastic public golf courses:

1. Auchterderran Golf Course

2. Cowdenbeath Golf Course

3. Glenrothes Golf Course

4. Lochore Meadows Golf Course

5. Scoonie Golf Course

6. Dunnikier Park Golf Course

7. Kinghorn Golf Course

There is something for everyone with five 18-hole courses and two nine-holers. The courses are a mix of parkland and links. There is also a fun six-hole pitch and putt called the 2019 Course attached to Dunnikier Park.

Fife Golf Trust offers quality and affordable golf. You can pay and play or buy a Rover Season Ticket that gives unlimited golf over all seven courses. We offer age and income-related concession prices (proof of entitlement required).

Visit Fife Golf Trust online for more info on season tickets or to book a round.

Come and enjoy affordable golf in the home of golf.

A history of golf in Monifieth

Did you know Golf has been played at Monifieth for almost 400 years?

Have you played its two natural links courses - Monifieth Medal and Ashludie?

Have you heard that Tom Watson played his first links golf at Monifieth, the week before winning the Open at Carnoustie in 1975, and is an honorary member?

Do you fancy following in his footsteps?

There are some fantastic last-minute offers for both courses at Monifieith via online booking, ideal if you fancy a last-minute game.

Visit BRS Online Golf Tee Booking System for Monifieth Golf Links. Don’t forget to look for the red £ signs!

A little slice of golfing heaven at Drumoig

On the outskirts of St Andrews lies one of the best inland venues in the region. Drumoig’s 18-hole championship style, Par 73 golf course offers many challenging features. It is set on 250 acres of spectacular Fife countryside, which weaves through a natural bird and wildlife haven.

Drumoig is a hugely underrated golf course that’s full of interesting holes. Not to mention quite possibly the best turn in Scottish golf. Holes nine, ten and eleven are exceptional and play around water. If you stray offline on the new 18th hole par 4 surrounded with water, you’re in trouble.

Drumoig is offering some great Play & Stay packages at the moment. These are:

March to October 23

1 NIGHT B&B Plus 2 Free Rounds of Golf pp £110 pp Any Day

2 NIGHT B&B 2 Free Rounds of Golf pp £130 pp (Sun to Thurs)

2 NIGHTS B&B 2 Free Rounds of Golf pp £140 (Fri/Sat)

For the above prices phone hotel direct on 01382 541800.

Based on two sharing a standard twin or double room

Other Play & Stay packages are available. Please e-mail starter@drumoiggolfhotel.com for further information.

Learn more about Drumoig today.

Growing the game with Golf Dundee

Golf Dundee is all about golf in Dundee! Whether you have been playing golf for years or have never lifted a golf club before (but would like to) – there’s something here for everyone!

Run by Leisure and Culture Dundee, the aim of the Golf Dundee is grow the game of golf by increasing participation. Its goal is to make golf accessible and affordable to everyone.

Within Caird Park there is an excellent 18-hole golf course along with a super 9-hole facility, making it an ideal training course for beginners.

Golf Dundee runs regular coaching and lessons for all abilities and the staff are on hand to cater for all your golfing needs.

So, come on, let’s get the ball rolling and make this your year to Golf Dundee!