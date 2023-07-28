Obituary: Neill Wilson, former Forfar Athletic chairman and quantity surveyor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Neill Wilson, former Forfar Athletic chairman and quantity surveyor

By Chris Ferguson
Neill Wilson at Station park with a picture of the 1967 Forfar Athletic squad.
Forfar businessman Neill Wilson, who devoted years of service to Forfar Athletic, has died aged 76.

A quantity surveyor, he had been a director, chairman and latterly honorary vice-president of the club he once played for.

Neill was part of one of the most successful post-war Forfar sides, playing alongside John May, Archie Knox, Ally Carrie and Ian Stewart.

He retained lifelong friendships with fellow players and Archie Knox attended the funeral of Neill’s beloved wife, Gill, which took place in Forfar on July 12.

Neill was born in Dundee on September 7 1946 to Ronald Wilson, who ran panel beaters RD Wilson in Forfar, and his wife Ella.

He grew up with siblings, Joan, Ron and Judith and attended the Lower Academy (South School) and then Forfar Academy where he participated in all school sports of rugby, cricket, golf and played for the school football team.

Neill in the stand of Station Park, Forfar.

It was during a Scout camp that his grandmother arrived clutching an advertisement for a post as an apprentice quantity surveyor and encouraged Neill to apply for it.

He was successful and combined on-the-job training with studies at Bell Street technical college in Dundee.

After a spell working with the local authority in Forfar, Neill founded NM Wilson Partnership Ltd Project Management in Forfar where he had a long business career.

He met his future wife, Gill, of Forfar, at the dancing in Arbroath and they married at Lowson Memorial Church in 1972.

The couple had two boys; Stuart, managing secretary at Blairgowrie Golf Club who will captain Great Britain and Ireland’s Walker Cup side at St Andrews in September, and Ewan, who works in sales with Arnold Clark.

Playing career

As a young man, Neill played centre-half with the Forfar East End side that reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

He was signed by Forfar Athletic by manager Jake Young who was building a strong and memorable side in the 1960s.

Neill later returned to junior football before concentrating on his business interests.

By the 1990s he was back at the club working behind the scenes before being appointed a director, then vice-chairman under David McGregor.

He oversaw many improvements at Station Park including the creation of its hospitality suite and the installation of an all-weather pitch.

Skilled golfer

Another great passion of Neill’s was golf. He had been a member of Forfar Golf Club since he was eight, and as winner of Rotary’s Scottish region golf competition, went to the USA to compete.

He had been a long-standing member of Forfar Rotary, of which he also served as president, and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship.

Neill was also a fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, serving as president of the Tayside region, and represented the RICS at the St Andrews Day parade in Edinburgh.

Closer to home Neill was a member and past president of the New Club, Lour Road, Forfar.