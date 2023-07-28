Obituary: Neill Wilson, former Forfar Athletic chairman and quantity surveyor

Forfar businessman Neill Wilson, who devoted years of service to Forfar Athletic, has died aged 76.

A quantity surveyor, he had been a director, chairman and latterly honorary vice-president of the club he once played for.

Neill was part of one of the most successful post-war Forfar sides, playing alongside John May, Archie Knox, Ally Carrie and Ian Stewart.

He retained lifelong friendships with fellow players and Archie Knox attended the funeral of Neill’s beloved wife, Gill, which took place in Forfar on July 12.

Neill was born in Dundee on September 7 1946 to Ronald Wilson, who ran panel beaters RD Wilson in Forfar, and his wife Ella.

He grew up with siblings, Joan, Ron and Judith and attended the Lower Academy (South School) and then Forfar Academy where he participated in all school sports of rugby, cricket, golf and played for the school football team.

It was during a Scout camp that his grandmother arrived clutching an advertisement for a post as an apprentice quantity surveyor and encouraged Neill to apply for it.

He was successful and combined on-the-job training with studies at Bell Street technical college in Dundee.

After a spell working with the local authority in Forfar, Neill founded NM Wilson Partnership Ltd Project Management in Forfar where he had a long business career.

He met his future wife, Gill, of Forfar, at the dancing in Arbroath and they married at Lowson Memorial Church in 1972.

The couple had two boys; Stuart, managing secretary at Blairgowrie Golf Club who will captain Great Britain and Ireland’s Walker Cup side at St Andrews in September, and Ewan, who works in sales with Arnold Clark.

Playing career

As a young man, Neill played centre-half with the Forfar East End side that reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

He was signed by Forfar Athletic by manager Jake Young who was building a strong and memorable side in the 1960s.

Neill later returned to junior football before concentrating on his business interests.

By the 1990s he was back at the club working behind the scenes before being appointed a director, then vice-chairman under David McGregor.

He oversaw many improvements at Station Park including the creation of its hospitality suite and the installation of an all-weather pitch.

Skilled golfer

Another great passion of Neill’s was golf. He had been a member of Forfar Golf Club since he was eight, and as winner of Rotary’s Scottish region golf competition, went to the USA to compete.

He had been a long-standing member of Forfar Rotary, of which he also served as president, and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship.

Neill was also a fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, serving as president of the Tayside region, and represented the RICS at the St Andrews Day parade in Edinburgh.

Closer to home Neill was a member and past president of the New Club, Lour Road, Forfar.