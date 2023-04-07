Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from a young age how to take flak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from a young age how to take flak

The Rovers full-back opens up on 'taking criticism on the chin' after seeing his dad receive hate mail as a player

By Craig Cairns
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers’ Ross Millen says becoming a father is the “best feeling in the world” even if it poses challenges absent in other lines of work.

Football contracts are unlike those most in other industries, not least the restrictions on freedom of movement.

Another quirk is the lack of paternity leave when bringing a newborn into the world.

“My missus actually thought I would get two weeks off,” Millen tells Courier Sport.

“People sometimes don’t understand the other side of football, they just see the nice bits.

“It’s been fine, I just need to get into a different routine some days.

“My missus has been great to me, to be fair, she’s let me still get my sleep and my rest and recovery.”

Hectic first week

There was barely any time for rest the week of the birth – or to be there for his wife who gave birth by caesarean section.

He stayed in the hospital overnight and was at training the next day before returning to the ward.

A day later he was named in the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at home to Ayr United.

Millen was one of Ian Murray’s first signings as Raith boss and has been a mainstay in the team since.

Millen has started the vast majority of Rovers’ matches this season. Image: SNS.

Some Rovers fans didn’t quite take to the full-back at first as he settled into the side after a move from down south.

Millen was unaware of any flak but has learned to take it on the chin from an early age after witnessing from what his footballing father Andy Millen had to put up with.

Father’s hate mail

“I think what you don’t know can’t hurt you,” says the Rovers full-back.

“My old man used to play and used to get criticism and hate mail through the door, that I used to see as a kid.

Ross’ dad Andy Millen is the assistant manager at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.

“So I kind of grew up with my dad getting slaughtered all the time.

“In this job, you’re going to get criticism and you have to take that on the chin.

“You just need to keep your head down and believe in your own ability and hopefully it’ll shine through.

“I think I’ve done that this season.”

Millen is hoping Rovers can get back to winning ways in Inverness this weekend after a disappointing defeat at home to Hamilton Academical.

Billy Dodds’ side have turned things around recently, winning four of their last five, but Millen says they have what it takes to beat anyone in the Scottish Championship.

“They’re a really good team,” he adds, “but if we can turn up and play the way we know we can play, we’re good enough to beat anybody on our day.”

