Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from a young age how to take flak

Raith Rovers’ Ross Millen says becoming a father is the “best feeling in the world” even if it poses challenges absent in other lines of work.

Football contracts are unlike those most in other industries, not least the restrictions on freedom of movement.

Another quirk is the lack of paternity leave when bringing a newborn into the world.

“My missus actually thought I would get two weeks off,” Millen tells Courier Sport.

“People sometimes don’t understand the other side of football, they just see the nice bits.

Another Rovers baby to celebrate 🥳 Congratulations to Ross Millen and Sarah for the birth of adorable Jude 🥰 We couldn’t be more delighted for them both and are sending our best wishes for this new adventure 💙 pic.twitter.com/tvgPboxDXG — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) February 23, 2023

“It’s been fine, I just need to get into a different routine some days.

“My missus has been great to me, to be fair, she’s let me still get my sleep and my rest and recovery.”

Hectic first week

There was barely any time for rest the week of the birth – or to be there for his wife who gave birth by caesarean section.

He stayed in the hospital overnight and was at training the next day before returning to the ward.

A day later he was named in the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at home to Ayr United.

Millen was one of Ian Murray’s first signings as Raith boss and has been a mainstay in the team since.

Some Rovers fans didn’t quite take to the full-back at first as he settled into the side after a move from down south.

Millen was unaware of any flak but has learned to take it on the chin from an early age after witnessing from what his footballing father Andy Millen had to put up with.

Father’s hate mail

“I think what you don’t know can’t hurt you,” says the Rovers full-back.

“My old man used to play and used to get criticism and hate mail through the door, that I used to see as a kid.

“So I kind of grew up with my dad getting slaughtered all the time.

“In this job, you’re going to get criticism and you have to take that on the chin.

“You just need to keep your head down and believe in your own ability and hopefully it’ll shine through.

“I think I’ve done that this season.”

Millen is hoping Rovers can get back to winning ways in Inverness this weekend after a disappointing defeat at home to Hamilton Academical.

Billy Dodds’ side have turned things around recently, winning four of their last five, but Millen says they have what it takes to beat anyone in the Scottish Championship.

“They’re a really good team,” he adds, “but if we can turn up and play the way we know we can play, we’re good enough to beat anybody on our day.”