PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee’s biggest challenge left – win that and they could make Championship a one-horse title race at long last

It’s taken them a long time but Dundee are at long last looking like champions in waiting.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the Dark Blues’ dominant form and assess whether Queen’s Park even have a realistic chance of setting up a last day title decider.

If it’s going to be plain sailing, though, they’ll have to first negotiate some choppy waters on the Angus coast.

Also on the agenda – is it now or never time for Dundee United?

And who is the man St Johnstone who is the contract priority?

