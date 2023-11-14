Jim Goodwin recalls Kai Fotheringham first impression as Dundee United youngster is given Scotland U21 advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin recalls Kai Fotheringham first impression as Dundee United youngster is given Scotland U21 advice

Fotheringham will hope to feature as Scot Gemmill's side travel to Belgium and Hungary.

Kai Fotheringham, left, and Jim Goodwin share a joke following a Dundee United fixture
Fotheringham, left, and Goodwin share a joke. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin was instantly won over by the work ethic and attitude of Kai Fotheringham after taking the reins at Dundee United.

And the United gaffer reckons the Tannadice academy graduate will dazzle Scotland U21 coaches if he displays the same application on international duty.

Fotheringham made 11 appearances for the Tangerines at the tail-end of last season after being recalled from a superb loan stint at Stirling Albion by former head coach Liam Fox.

Nine of those outings came under Goodwin following his appointment in March, with the Irishman an admirer of the youngster from day one.

The gifted winger has grasped his opportunity this term, notching seven goals and five assists in all competitions, culminating in his maiden Scotland U21 selection as a replacement for Manchester City kid Emilio Lawrence.

“When I first came into the club, Kai’s attitude was what first caught my eye,” Goodwin told Courier Sport. “I love that about him. He is quite infectious around the place, with what he puts into training every single day.

“I’ve never seen him have an off-day in terms of his application and that is what we are all about at Dundee United. We want honest, hard-working people who will give their all. We can accept the odd mistake as long as the intention is there to do well.

“I’m delighted he has the international recognition he deserves because that’s every young player’s aim. There is nothing better than seeing that (call-up) letter arrive.”

Kai Fotheringham's increasingly familiar goal celebration for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham’s increasingly familiar goal celebration. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “I had a good chat with him before he left, about going there and replicating what he has been doing in training with us to catch the eye of the coaches; that great attitude and quality.”

Goodwin: Fotheringham believes he belongs

As well as his character and drive, Goodwin has no doubt Fotheringham has the quality to shine on the international stage, with Scotland travelling to Belgium on Friday before facing Hungary four days later.

And he reckons the former Stirling Albion loan ace is benefitting from a growing belief that he belongs in the United starting line-up.

Dundee United duo Jim Goodwin, left, and Kai Fotheringham
Goodwin, left, and Fotheringham. Image: SNS

“The modern day game is all about pace and positivity from your forward players; being direct and I could see that he had those attributes,” continued Goodwin.

“Like any young player, decision making is sometimes what lets them down in those key moments. But I always believed that with experience and getting into those situations with more regularity, then he would learn to make better decisions.

“I think you are starting to see that. You are starting to see a consistency.

“And when you are a young lad coming through an academy, you always feel like you have a point to prove that you belong at that level, playing first-team football every week.

“Kai now has a lot of confidence in his own ability and feels like he belongs in the first-team environment.”

Plenty more to come

While a proud moment for Fotheringham and his family, Goodwin is confident this call-up will prove to be a stepping stone rather than a destination; with plenty more development still to come.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Fotheringham has scored seven times this season. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Goodwin added: “Kai still has a lot to learn and, physically, has to get stronger. It’s important we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. He has enjoyed a really good start to the season and we won’t put too much pressure or expectation on him.

“But we certainly believe he has the talent and potential to progress.”

