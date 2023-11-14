Jim Goodwin recalls Kai Fotheringham first impression as Dundee United youngster is given Scotland U21 advice

Jim Goodwin was instantly won over by the work ethic and attitude of Kai Fotheringham after taking the reins at Dundee United.

And the United gaffer reckons the Tannadice academy graduate will dazzle Scotland U21 coaches if he displays the same application on international duty.

Fotheringham made 11 appearances for the Tangerines at the tail-end of last season after being recalled from a superb loan stint at Stirling Albion by former head coach Liam Fox.

Nine of those outings came under Goodwin following his appointment in March, with the Irishman an admirer of the youngster from day one.

The gifted winger has grasped his opportunity this term, notching seven goals and five assists in all competitions, culminating in his maiden Scotland U21 selection as a replacement for Manchester City kid Emilio Lawrence.

Kai Fotheringham fairly enjoyed that goal as his gives Dundee United the lead at Dunfermline.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/I5V1dE8hAS — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 10, 2023

“When I first came into the club, Kai’s attitude was what first caught my eye,” Goodwin told Courier Sport. “I love that about him. He is quite infectious around the place, with what he puts into training every single day.

“I’ve never seen him have an off-day in terms of his application and that is what we are all about at Dundee United. We want honest, hard-working people who will give their all. We can accept the odd mistake as long as the intention is there to do well.

“I’m delighted he has the international recognition he deserves because that’s every young player’s aim. There is nothing better than seeing that (call-up) letter arrive.”

Goodwin added: “I had a good chat with him before he left, about going there and replicating what he has been doing in training with us to catch the eye of the coaches; that great attitude and quality.”

Goodwin: Fotheringham believes he belongs

As well as his character and drive, Goodwin has no doubt Fotheringham has the quality to shine on the international stage, with Scotland travelling to Belgium on Friday before facing Hungary four days later.

And he reckons the former Stirling Albion loan ace is benefitting from a growing belief that he belongs in the United starting line-up.

“The modern day game is all about pace and positivity from your forward players; being direct and I could see that he had those attributes,” continued Goodwin.

“Like any young player, decision making is sometimes what lets them down in those key moments. But I always believed that with experience and getting into those situations with more regularity, then he would learn to make better decisions.

“I think you are starting to see that. You are starting to see a consistency.

“And when you are a young lad coming through an academy, you always feel like you have a point to prove that you belong at that level, playing first-team football every week.

“Kai now has a lot of confidence in his own ability and feels like he belongs in the first-team environment.”

Plenty more to come

While a proud moment for Fotheringham and his family, Goodwin is confident this call-up will prove to be a stepping stone rather than a destination; with plenty more development still to come.

Goodwin added: “Kai still has a lot to learn and, physically, has to get stronger. It’s important we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. He has enjoyed a really good start to the season and we won’t put too much pressure or expectation on him.

“But we certainly believe he has the talent and potential to progress.”