4 Dundee United talking points: Depth pays dividends as Jim Goodwin is left with selection conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Depth pays dividends as Jim Goodwin is left with selection conundrum

Mathew Cudjoe and Chris Mochrie combined to seal a hard-fought win for United.

The contrasting emotions writ large as Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Chris Mochrie celebrate and Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton is left dejected
The contrasting emotions writ large as Cudjoe, left, and Mochrie celebrate and Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton is left dejected. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United left it late to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over Dunfermline on Friday night as Chris Mochrie notched his second dramatic late winner of the campaign.

Kai Fotheringham’s first-half diving header gave the Tangerines the lead, before Owen Moffat took advantage of slips from Craig Sibbald AND Declan Gallagher to level.

An end-to-end second period saw both teams create, and pass up, opportunities to grab a winner — but if was Mochrie who showed class and composure to fire home with five minutes left to play.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline for Dundee United at Dunfermline.
Goodwin saw his side march on at East End Park. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in Fife to analyse the action as the Terrors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

Chris Mochrie implements Dunfermline lessons — at East End Park

Match-winner Mochrie has been effusive in his appreciation of Dunfermline Athletic and the part they have played in his development.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie scores at Dunfermline
Mochrie was the match-winner for United. Image: SNS

His talent has never been in doubt.

Mochrie was, at one point, United’s youngest EVER player.

But he needed a formative season of senior action.

Playing games for the Pars afforded the youngster experience of handling expectations at a title favourite with a demanding fanbase, and rising to the physical demands of a gruelling campaign.

He matured, as a player and a person.

Those lessons were put into practice on Friday night.

Mochrie looked fit and sharp when he entered the fray with 20 minutes to play, before illustrating composure and technique to burst forward, produce a delightful shimmy in the box, and slam a shot past Harry Sharp.

Nothing about that goal will have surprised the Pars fans who watched Mochrie last season, but to see his gift wielded against them in such dramatic fashion will stick in the craw.

Kai set for Scotland

In the post-Airdrie edition of this feature, the prospect of a Scotland U21 call-up for Fotheringham was mooted.

Kai Fotheringham finds the net for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham finds the net against Arbroath. Image: SNS

The player himself described that carrot as “an inspiration”.

Since then, Fotheringham has been named Championship player of the month for October, teed up the leveller against Inverness and scored the opening goal at Dunfermline on Friday night.

Although not enough to earn a place in Scot Gemmill’s initial squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers in Belgium and Hungary, he was — as hinted at by boss Goodwin — firmly on the radar.

However, with changes to that group expected in the next 24 hours, Fotheringham is set to be drafted in. 

It is the latest landmark in a whirlwind 2023 for the youngster, who started the year on loan at Stirling Albion, and is richly merited.

Risk and reward

United can now luxuriate in another job well done; three points gained from a tough venue and their remarkable unbeaten run extended.

Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
United stars celebrate Mochrie’s winner. Image: SNS

However, they were rocking in the second half, perhaps more so than at any point in a Championship fixture this season.

Speaking to the assembled media on Thursday, Goodwin emphasised his determination to ensure United weren’t “boring”; to eschew sterile position, get the full-backs bombing forward and bodies in the box.

A defensive “box” of four — the centre-backs and two defensive midfielders — is designed to act as a safety blanket.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin’s side generally attack with, at minimum, six bodies as they seek to entertain and emerge victorious. Image: SNS

But if the Tangerines do cheaply surrender possession, as they did with uncharacteristic regularity during a wobbly 20 minutes-or-so after Moffat’s leveller, then there are gaps in wide areas to be exploited on the turnover.

That danger only became more pronounced when the more attack-minded Mochrie replaced Jordan Tillson.

Josh Edwards, in particular, made hay on the left and was unlucky to see one intrepid dribble and shot fizz narrowly wide.

Owen Moffat celebrates finding the net for Dunfermline against Dundee United
Moffat celebrates finding the net. Image: SNS

However, that is the nature of risk and reward.

There is no shape that perfectly balances a swathe of players in the final third with complete defensive security.

One will always be, to some extent, compromised.

And ultimately, Goodwin’s gutsy outlook was completely vindicated.

A welcome SPFL Trust Trophy selection dilemma

It would be wrong to focus solely on the impact of Mochrie.

Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe in action for United. Image: SNS

Goodwin utilised his bench to superb effect at East End Park, with Cudjoe also making his mark.

Suspension followed by an untimely dead leg robbed the Ghanaian of his starting berth and early-season momentum but he is clearly reacting in the right manner.

His movement was excellent — finding clever pockets of space on the right wing — and he showcased his killer touch with a bright assist for Mochrie’s winning goal.

Declan Glass, meanwhile, sought to make things happen in midfield after replacing Tony Watt, who had a quiet night in Fife.

All of which will give Goodwin plenty of food for thought ahead of a hiatus from Championship football.

Declan Glass in full flow for Dundee United
Declan Glass in full flow. Image: SNS

The United boss has so far resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes in the SPFL Trust Trophy, but did start Mochrie in the previous round against Peterhead. He must be considering that once more when the Terrors host Falkirk on Friday.

Cudjoe, the natural replacement with Fotheringham on international duty, Glass, Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman will be among several other players nursing hope of some meaningful minutes against the Bairns.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
EXCLUSIVE: Kai Fotheringham set for maiden Scotland U21 call as Dundee United winger is…
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Jim Goodwin hails Chris Mochrie 'magic' as Dundee United boss absolves defender of Dunfermline…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake 'bitterly disappointed' after Dunfermline lose late on against Dundee United
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie scores at Dunfermline
Dunfermline 1-2 Dundee United: Chris Mochrie haunts former club in dramatic finale
St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
JIM SPENCE: Craig Levein is measured, thoughtful and occasionally volcanic - he'll need all…
Dundee United duo Jim Goodwin, left, and Kai Fotheringham
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reacts to Kai Fotheringham Scotland U21 omission with 'very…
Scott McMann is a player reborn this season at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United ace Scott McMann on the number change that helped banish 'every part…
Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Archie Meekison injury timeline revealed as Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty is ruled out…
Dundee United battled back to draw against Inverness at the weekend. Image: SNS
Dundee United trip to Inverness moved for TV as BBC pick January clash for…
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak has started three of the last four matches. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak insists he's got 'more to give' as Dunfermline hit man finds feet…

Conversation