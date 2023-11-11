EXCLUSIVE: Kai Fotheringham set for maiden Scotland U21 call as Dundee United winger is rewarded for sparkling form

Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham is set to earn his maiden Scotland U21 call-up, Courier Sport has learned.

The winger narrowly missed out on a place in Scot Gemmill’s initial 22-man squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Belgium (Nov 17) and Hungary (Nov 21).

But he was firmly on the youth boss’ radar following a blistering run of form.

And with a couple of drop-outs expected over the next 48 hours, it is understood Fotheringham will be drafted in.

The 20-year-old is fresh from being named Championship player of the month for October, while his goal against Dunfermline on Friday night was his fourth in as many games.

In total, Fotheringham has rippled the net seven times this term and racked up five assists.

Fotheringham’s most recent international experience came when he was part of an U19s gathering in May 2021 but there was no fixture. He has only represented Scotland at any level once, at U16s.

Big inspiration

Speaking to Courier Sport about his international aspirations just nine days ago, he said: “I see boys like Archie (Meekison), Mochs (Chris Mochrie), Jack Newman and, before that, Lewis Neilson getting called up.

“It is a big inspiration for me to play for my country. If I keep doing what I’m doing then I’ll hopefully catch the eye of the Scotland under-21 manager.

“But it’s not the be-all and end-all for me. That is playing regularly for Dundee United and ensuring I’m performing well enough to keep my place in the squad.”

He links up with Tannadice teammate Jack Newman in the squad, with Scotland currently third in 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification Group B behind Spain and Belgium.