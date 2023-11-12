Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham drafted in to Scotland U21 squad for the first time

Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham has been drafted in to the Scotland U21 squad for the first time.

Fotheringham, 20, is enjoying a rich vein of form, scoring four goals in his last four games and picking up the Championship player of the month award for October.

He was initially left out of Scot Gemmill’s 22-man group for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary.

#SCO21s | Men's Under-21s squad update: OUT: Jude Smith & Emilio Lawrence.

IN: Aidan Denholm, Vincent Angelini & Kai Fotheringham.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/lYFOBRT8tK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2023

But Courier Sport revealed on Saturday that he was in line to be called up as a late replacement.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Fotheringham has been brought in after Manchester City prospect Emilio Lawrence dropped out.

Fotheringham, who opened the scoring as United defeated Dunfermline on Friday night, links up with Tannadice teammate Jack Newman in the squad.