Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham drafted in to Scotland U21 squad for the first time

Fotheringham boasts four goals in his last four games for the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Fotheringham has scored seven times this season. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham has been drafted in to the Scotland U21 squad for the first time.

Fotheringham, 20, is enjoying a rich vein of form, scoring four goals in his last four games and picking up the Championship player of the month award for October. 

He was initially left out of Scot Gemmill’s 22-man group for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary.

But Courier Sport revealed on Saturday that he was in line to be called up as a late replacement.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Fotheringham has been brought in after Manchester City prospect Emilio Lawrence dropped out.

Fotheringham, who opened the scoring as United defeated Dunfermline on Friday night, links up with Tannadice teammate Jack Newman in the squad.

