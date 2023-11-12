Perth Remembrance Day parade in pictures

Veterans, members of the armed forces, dignitaries and the public took part in Remembrance events across Perth and Kinross at the weekend.

Ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Armistice took place in towns and village throughout the region.

In Perth, the main focus was the annual service, with a military parade and salute, on Sunday, November 12.

Members of 7SCOTS, the Perth-based 7th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, marched through the city to St John’s Kirk on Sunday morning.

Following the service, the military parade formed up for a march past of military personnel along Tay Street.

The salute was taken at the Viewpoint on Tay Street/High Street by the Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “We owe our veterans and serving forces personnel a great debt of gratitude for the service they have given to our nation.

“It is important that we take time to remember those that gave their lives in conflict to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Sunday’s service was one of a number of Remembrance activities which took place over the weekend.

On Friday, Bailie Chris Ahern, Perth and Kinross Armed Forces Champion, laid a wreath at the Pullar House Memorial.

And on Saturday, Provost Xander McDade and Depute Lieutenant Major Charles Dunphie lay wreaths at the 51st Highland Memorial.

Wreaths were also laid at the Tri-Service War Memorial on St John’s Street as part of the Service of Remembrance event organised by the Association of Perth Veterans.

Photographer Phil Hannah went along to capture some of the best pictures.