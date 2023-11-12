Perth Remembrance Day parade in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Remembrance Day parade in pictures

The parade and salute was one of a number of events taking place across Perth and Kinross to mark Remembrance Sunday

By Morag Lindsay & Katherine Ferries
Perth Remembrance Day All pictures: Phil Hannah
Perth Remembrance Day All pictures: Phil Hannah

Veterans, members of the armed forces, dignitaries and the public took part in Remembrance events across Perth and Kinross at the weekend.

Ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Armistice took place in towns and village throughout the region.

In Perth, the main focus was the annual service, with a military parade and salute, on Sunday, November 12.

Members of 7SCOTS, the Perth-based 7th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, marched through the city to St John’s Kirk on Sunday morning.

Following the service, the military parade formed up for a march past of military personnel along Tay Street.

The salute was taken at the Viewpoint on Tay Street/High Street by the Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “We owe our veterans and serving forces personnel a great debt of gratitude for the service they have given to our nation.

“It is important that we take time to remember those that gave their lives in conflict to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Sunday’s service was one of a number of Remembrance activities which took place over the weekend.

On Friday, Bailie Chris Ahern, Perth and Kinross Armed Forces Champion, laid a wreath at the Pullar House Memorial.

And on Saturday, Provost Xander McDade and Depute Lieutenant Major Charles Dunphie lay wreaths at the 51st Highland Memorial.

Wreaths were also laid at the Tri-Service War Memorial on St John’s Street as part of the Service of Remembrance event organised by the Association of Perth Veterans.

Photographer Phil Hannah went along to capture some of the best pictures.

Perth and District Pipe Band. Image: Phil Hannah
Veterans march along Tay Street. Image: Phil Hannah
Stephen Leckie takes the Salute Tay Street. Image: Phil Hannah
Sea cadets form up at St Johns Church. Image: Phil Hannah
The Parade marches along Tay St. Image: Phil Hannah
Cadets march past the new Perth Museum. Image: Phil Hannah
Veterans march past the new Perth Museum. Image: Phil Hannah

 

The parade past the new Perth Museum. Image: Phil Hannah
Veterans march past the new Perth Museum. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth High Constables. Image: Phil Hannah
Veterans scouts and cadets form up at St Johns Church. Image: Phil Hannah
Lord Lt Stephen Leckie and Lord Dean of Guild Michael Gaffney at St Johns Church. Image: Phil Hannah

 

Conversation