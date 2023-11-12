Angus Remembrance in pictures as communities across the county remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Remembrance in pictures as communities across the county remember

Weekend Remembrance events took place in towns and villages throughout Angus.

Carnoustie Remembrance Sunday. All pictures: Paul Reid
Carnoustie Remembrance Sunday. All pictures: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown & Katherine Ferries

Angus turned out in weekend tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Armistice commemorations were held in towns and villages across the district.

Those included a silence and wreath-laying at The Cross in Forfar on Saturday.

And in Carnoustie a poignant evening salute to the town’s Victoria Cross heroes was held.

The Links memorial honours Royal Engineer Charles Jarvis and seaman George Samson.

They received the nation’s highest award for gallantry in the First World War.

On Sunday, the focus of remembrance switched to local cenotaphs.

Youth groups and community organisations joined veterans in wreath-laying ceremonies.

Those were held in Arbroath, Forfar, Carnoustie, Brechin, Glamis, Montrose, Monifieth, Kirriemuir, Newtyle and Edzell.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the solemnity of Carnoustie’s Remembrance parade.

March from Legion at 88 Dundee Street to War Memorial. Image: Paul Reid
Image: Paul Reid
Youth groups and community organisations joined veterans in wreath-laying ceremonies. Image: Paul Reid
Crowds gather for the Carnoustie Remembrance Parade. Image: Paul Reid
Veteran John Robertson and Willie Nimmo travelling in style to the ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie Remembrance – march from Legion at 88 Dundee Street to War Memorial. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie Remembrance Parade. Image: Paul Reid
Smiles from Veterans John Robertson and Willie Nimmo.
Veterans get a warm transport to the Ceremony.
Image: Paul Reid
Veterans Ian Smart , Ian Deans, John Robertson and Willie Nimmo travelling to the ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Image: Paul Reid
Lone piper Major Ryan Kennedy. Image: Paul Reid
Image: Paul Reid
Youth organisations, church groups and cadets all represented. Image: Paul Reid

Reverend Martin Allwood conducting the service. Image: Paul Reid

Wreaths are laid at the War Memorial. Image: Paul Reid
MSP Graeme Dey laying a wreath. Image: Paul Reid
Police Scotland laying a wreath. Image: Paul Reid
Wreaths laid from School Pupils in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid
Youth organisations, church groups and cadets all represented. Image: Paul Reid
Deputy Lord Lieutenant Wendy Murray

Double rainbow appearing over the memorial as the service finished. Image: Paul Reid

