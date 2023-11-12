Angus Remembrance in pictures as communities across the county remember

Angus turned out in weekend tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Armistice commemorations were held in towns and villages across the district.

Those included a silence and wreath-laying at The Cross in Forfar on Saturday.

And in Carnoustie a poignant evening salute to the town’s Victoria Cross heroes was held.

The Links memorial honours Royal Engineer Charles Jarvis and seaman George Samson.

They received the nation’s highest award for gallantry in the First World War.

On Sunday, the focus of remembrance switched to local cenotaphs.

Youth groups and community organisations joined veterans in wreath-laying ceremonies.

Those were held in Arbroath, Forfar, Carnoustie, Brechin, Glamis, Montrose, Monifieth, Kirriemuir, Newtyle and Edzell.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the solemnity of Carnoustie’s Remembrance parade.