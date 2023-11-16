Why Dundee United visit to free-flowing Falkirk promises goals galore

All signs point to a thriller when Dundee United travel to Falkirk on Friday night.

Famous last words, of course. Consider fate tempted and a stodgy 0-0 in the pipeline…

However, the televised SPFL Trust Trophy showdown pits two of the most prolific sides in the SPFL against each other, with Bairns boss John McGlynn unlikely to quell his attacking instincts when the Championship table-toppers arrive.

Only Celtic (34) have scored more league goals than United’s 33 in Scottish league football this term.

The Tangerines average 2.5 goals per game in the second tier and have racked up 6-0, 5-0 and 3-0 wins over Arbroath, Partick Thistle and Ayr United, respectively, along the way.

There are few teams that even come close to that tally — however the Bairns are one of those.

McGlynn’s men have rippled the net 31 times in League One.

The likes of Callumn Morrison, Ross McIver and ex-Tannadice kid Aidan Nesbitt all provide a potent threat. Brad Spencer, formerly of Raith Rovers, is a creative force in the heart of midfield.

Although unable to feature on Friday, Layton Bisland, on loan from United, has shone and underlined why the Falkirk Stadium was deemed the right place for the defender’s ongoing development.

The Bairns have scored 43 times in all competitions.

Most league goals in Scotland and England:

Stockport County 37

Crewe Alexandra 36

Ipswich Town 36

Celtic 34

Wrexham 34

Dundee United 33

Notts County 33

Manchester City 32

Falkirk 31

Fellow 2023/24 league invincibles

Like United, Falkirk are one of a select band of sides in Scotland and England to boast invincible status in league football.

Only Celtic, Portsmouth and Mansfield Town are also yet to taste defeat in their respective divisions.

It should, of course, be noted that when these sides last met, it was far from a classic. Kai Fotheringham scored the only goal of the game in a narrow 1-0 win for the Terrors on Viaplay Cup duty.

However, this is a very different United side.

That evening saw a nervous Tangerines outfit — without Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher — claim just their second win of the season, 10 days on from losing their first away fixture of the campaign in chastening fashion against The Spartans.

Now? Confidence is flowing and Jim Goodwin has guided his charges to a 17-GAME unbeaten streak, while Falkirk top League One.

Although football really conforms to a script and there are no certainties, there is every reason to think this could prove to be a pleasant diversion to the Championship grind.