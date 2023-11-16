Why Dundee United visit to free-flowing Falkirk promises goals galore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Why Dundee United visit to free-flowing Falkirk promises goals galore

United and the Bairns both feature in the top 10 most prolific sides in British league football.

Jim Goodwin, left, and John McGlynn have both served up attacking sides
Goodwin, left, and John McGlynn have both served up attacking sides. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

All signs point to a thriller when Dundee United travel to Falkirk on Friday night.

Famous last words, of course. Consider fate tempted and a stodgy 0-0 in the pipeline…

However, the televised SPFL Trust Trophy showdown pits two of the most prolific sides in the SPFL against each other, with Bairns boss John McGlynn unlikely to quell his attacking instincts when the Championship table-toppers arrive.

Only Celtic (34) have scored more league goals than United’s 33 in Scottish league football this term.

The Tangerines average 2.5 goals per game in the second tier and have racked up 6-0, 5-0 and 3-0 wins over Arbroath, Partick Thistle and Ayr United, respectively, along the way.

There are few teams that even come close to that tally — however the Bairns are one of those.

John McGlynn, Falkirk manager
McGlynn’s Falkirk side is typically free-flowing. Image: SNS

McGlynn’s men have rippled the net 31 times in League One.

The likes of Callumn Morrison, Ross McIver and ex-Tannadice kid Aidan Nesbitt all provide a potent threat. Brad Spencer, formerly of Raith Rovers, is a creative force in the heart of midfield.

Although unable to feature on Friday, Layton Bisland, on loan from United, has shone and underlined why the Falkirk Stadium was deemed the right place for the defender’s ongoing development.

The Bairns have scored 43 times in all competitions.

Most league goals in Scotland and England:

Stockport County 37
Crewe Alexandra 36
Ipswich Town 36
Celtic 34
Wrexham 34
Dundee United 33
Notts County 33
Manchester City 32
Falkirk 31

Fellow 2023/24 league invincibles

Like United, Falkirk are one of a select band of sides in Scotland and England to boast invincible status in league football.

Only Celtic, Portsmouth and Mansfield Town are also yet to taste defeat in their respective divisions.

It should, of course, be noted that when these sides last met, it was far from a classic. Kai Fotheringham scored the only goal of the game in a narrow 1-0 win for the Terrors on Viaplay Cup duty.

However, this is a very different United side.

That evening saw a nervous Tangerines outfit — without Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher — claim just their second win of the season, 10 days on from losing their first away fixture of the campaign in chastening fashion against The Spartans.

Now? Confidence is flowing and Jim Goodwin has guided his charges to a 17-GAME unbeaten streak, while Falkirk top League One.

Although football really conforms to a script and there are no certainties, there is every reason to think this could prove to be a pleasant diversion to the Championship grind.

Conversation