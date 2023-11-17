Jim Goodwin predicts John McGlynn message to Falkirk stars as Dundee United face side with ‘point to prove’

Jim Goodwin reckons Falkirk will have a “point to prove” when they host Dundee United in tonight’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

The Bairns are currently enduring their fifth successive season in the third tier — a chastening fate for a club who were in the Premiership in 2009/10 and Scottish Cup finalists as recently as 2015.

However, John McGlynn’s charges are motoring this term.

That’s probably going to be the message from John McGlynn to his players: go and show everyone we should be in the level above. Jim Goodwin

As spotlighted by Courier Sport on Thursday, United and the Bairns are two of the most prolific sides in the SPFL. Only Celtic have scored more league goals than the table-topping pair.

Similarly, both are yet to taste defeat in their respective divisions.

As such, the Tannadice boss has no doubt his side will face an onerous test at the Falkirk Stadium — and has evident respect for opposite number McGlynn.

“I know how John likes to play,” Goodwin said. “His teams are always very easy on the eye and, looking at their stats and doing our homework on the footage, they have scored a similar amount of goals to us.

“They have a very good defensive record and I think they probably have a point to prove. They want to get promoted out of League One and they want to compete in Championship next season.

“I think that’s probably going to be the message from John McGlynn to his players: go and show everyone we should be in the level above, at least.”

Ambitions and expectations

Goodwin added: “I’ve known John McGlynn for years and had conversations back and forth regarding players, and other bits and pieces.

“I’ve managed against him in the past, too. He’s just a very, very good manager and he’s at a big club in Falkirk; a club with real ambitions and expectations.

“Hopefully, it will all make for a good spectacle.”