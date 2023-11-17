Jim Goodwin predicts John McGlynn message to Falkirk stars as Dundee United face side with ‘point to prove’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin predicts John McGlynn message to Falkirk stars as Dundee United face side with ‘point to prove’

United are aiming to secure a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-finals

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons Falkirk will have a “point to prove” when they host Dundee United in tonight’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

The Bairns are currently enduring their fifth successive season in the third tier — a chastening fate for a club who were in the Premiership in 2009/10 and Scottish Cup finalists as recently as 2015.

However, John McGlynn’s charges are motoring this term.

That’s probably going to be the message from John McGlynn to his players: go and show everyone we should be in the level above.

Jim Goodwin

As spotlighted by Courier Sport on Thursday, United and the Bairns are two of the most prolific sides in the SPFL. Only Celtic have scored more league goals than the table-topping pair.

Similarly, both are yet to taste defeat in their respective divisions.

As such, the Tannadice boss has no doubt his side will face an onerous test at the Falkirk Stadium — and has evident respect for opposite number McGlynn.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn
John McGlynn was labelled a ‘very, very good manager’ by Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“I know how John likes to play,” Goodwin said. “His teams are always very easy on the eye and, looking at their stats and doing our homework on the footage, they have scored a similar amount of goals to us.

“They have a very good defensive record and I think they probably have a point to prove. They want to get promoted out of League One and they want to compete in Championship next season.

“I think that’s probably going to be the message from John McGlynn to his players: go and show everyone we should be in the level above, at least.”

Ambitions and expectations

Goodwin added: “I’ve known John McGlynn for years and had conversations back and forth regarding players, and other bits and pieces.

“I’ve managed against him in the past, too. He’s just a very, very good manager and he’s at a big club in Falkirk; a club with real ambitions and expectations.

“Hopefully, it will all make for a good spectacle.”

Conversation