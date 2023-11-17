GB international cyclist’s back broken in Perthshire accident as driver spared ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB international cyclist’s back broken in Perthshire accident as driver spared ban

Logan Maclean's bike was clipped by careless driver George Dillon.

By Tim Bugler
George Dillon pled guilty to careless driving.
George Dillon pled guilty to careless driving.

A driver who rammed a Great Britain cycling international, putting him in hospital with a broken back, was spared a ban despite a sheriff describing the incident as a “cyclists’ nightmare”.

George Dillon, 59, a central heating engineer, “became distracted by an oncoming car” and collided with then-teenage Scottish and Great Britain professional Logan Maclean, on a training run in the Trossachs, Stirling Sheriff Court was told.

The accident, on the narrow and twisting A81 road between Callander and Port of Menteith, happened about at midday on January 5 2021.

Maclean, now 22, who began his career with Stirling Bike Club and currently rides for top team AG2R Citroen’s under 23s, was thrown from his bike, suffering a fractured lumbar vertebrae.

Clipped cyclist by mistake

Douglas Thomson, prosecuting, said the road had a number of blind bends and blind summits.

Dillon had seen Mr Maclean and was driving behind him.

Mr Thomson said: “The accused then became aware of a vehicle coming towards him and his attention has gone from the cyclist in front of him to the vehicle on the opposite side of the road and he hit the cyclist from behind, propelling him forward.”

Mr Thomson said Mr Maclean had made “a fairly significant recovery”.

Logan Maclean
Logan Maclean’s back was broken in the crash. Image: Facebook.

Dillon, of Gullipen View, Callander, admitted careless driving.

He had originally faced an allegation of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but the Crown accepted his plea of guilty to the reduced charge.

‘Many cyclists’ nightmare’

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Dillon had “never shirked” from the fact what happened was his fault.

He said: “He had been overtaking the cyclist, noticed the other car coming towards him, moved back in towards the side of the road and accepts that in doing so he did not brake adequately.”

Mr Crawford said there was “no suggestion” of Dillion driving at excessive speed.

He said he needs his licence for work and his wife faces “various medical difficulties”.

Dillon was fined £790, with six penalty points endorsed on his licence.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said the driver had shown a “high degree of carelessness” but it would not be proportionate to ban him because of his personal circumstances.

He added: “I have to say that this is many cyclists’ nightmare – that a car comes up behind them and just goes straight into them.

“I have difficulty in imagining how a motorist runs into the back of a cyclist where they see the cyclist.

“Where they see the cyclist they should either stop behind the cyclist, or wait until it’s safe and give the cyclist a wide enough berth.”

The court heard that Maclean had a civil claim for compensation settled in full.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

