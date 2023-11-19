5 Dundee United talking points: How Tangerines played into Falkirk’s hands in cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee United talking points: How Tangerines played into Falkirk’s hands in cup exit

United allowed the Bairns to get on the front-foot by persisting with doomed attempts to play out from the back.

Finn Yeats gives Falkirk the lead against Dundee United
Finn Yeats, No.14, gives Falkirk the lead. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United suffered their first defeat in four months as Falkirk claimed a comprehensive 4-2 victory over the out-of-sorts Tangerines on Friday night.

The result, courtesy of a Callmun Morrison double and goals from Tom Lang and Finn Yeats, saw United’s hopes of lifting the SPFL Trust Trophy end at the quarter-final stage.

United hit the net through Mathew Cudjoe – owing plenty to an error by Bairns keeper Sam Long – and Tony Watt, however the scoreline arguably flattered Jim Goodwin’s side.

Delirious Falkirk players celebrate their triumph over Dundee United
Delirious Falkirk players celebrate their triumph. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was at the Falkirk Stadium to analyse the talking points as United’s 17-game unbeaten run came to an end.

A 5-minute capitulation

Perhaps the most uncharacteristic aspect of United’s defeat on Friday was the five-minute capitulation in the second half.

There have been moments over the course of the campaign when the Tangerines have been under the cosh, wasteful in possession or slightly wobbly at the back.

However, their durability and character has seen them navigate those moments largely unscathed.

But they imploded at the Falkirk Stadium.

Following Tom Lang’s leveller, a simple throw-in catches Ross Graham sleeping and Calvin Miller’s subsequent shot is parried to Yeats, who slams home.

And from the resulting kick-off, a wasteful exchange of passes between Declan Glass and Craig Sibbald hands possession straight to Falkirk. Bizarre stuff.

As was Kevin Holt’s blind pass towards his goalkeeper which was intercepted by Morrison to make it 4-2.

Mistakes happen, and Holt – a bona fide United player of the year contender – has plenty of credit in the bank.

Nevertheless, the moment rather exemplified a crazy period.

Playing into Falkirk’s hands

It would be generous to suggest United only lost the run of themselves for a five-minute spell.

That was simply the most egregious example.

They played into the Bairns’ hands from the opening minutes. Faced with an aggressive, gutsy high press, the Tangerines sought to play out from the back.

The ease with which Goodwin’s charges surrendered possession gave Falkirk all the encouragement they needed, and United persisted with this doomed strategy for far too long.

A dejected Jim Goodwin looks on as Dundee United lose at Falkirk
A dejected Jim Goodwin looks on. Image: SNS

The contest, from a Terrors perspective, was crying out for more direct out-balls to Glenn Middleton and Cudjoe, stretching the game and breaking out of the Bairns’ suffocating press.

Instead, tepid – and often wayward – attempts at passing between defence and midfield were the order of the night. It simply did not work, and Falkirk made hay.

Response required in a more meaningful cup

Without being at all disparaging to the SPFL Trust Trophy, if United were going to turn in their worst performance of the campaign (albeit losing to Spartans has a claim to that dubious honour) then this was the night to do it.

The Terrors were never going to navigate the season unbeaten and, should this serve as a timely “reality check” – as Goodwin hopes – then few will remember this fixture come the end of the season.

There would have been no delirious, wild celebrations had United won this trophy; their exit, albeit in meek fashion, is no cause for great despair.

However, a response will be demanded.

The Scottish Cup is a priority for Dundee United. While promotion to the Premiership is the overarching aim, a decent run in this competition could be vital, in terms of finances and prestige.

But they must get past Queen of the South first – a side who do not have their troubles to seek, underlined by manager Marvin Bartley’s words after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Kelty Hearts (above).

Key men will be welcomed back

While at pains not to blame United’s failing on absentees, there can be little doubt the impending returns of Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult will be most welcome.

Club captain Docherty, in particular, has been missed since limping out of the Tangerines’ 2-0 win at Airdrie on October 31.

United have been more susceptible to breakaways without Docherty’s presence, and his crisp passing has been a loss.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrie. Image: SNS

Against Falkirk, Sibbald was forced into a more reserved role due to the lack of a specialised defensive midfielder.

So, Docherty’s impending return to training this week – as revealed by Goodwin – is a huge boost. Similarly, Gallagher will be a calming influence in defence following a ropey night for the centre-backs in Falkirk.

Another debutant gets his moment

A 4-2 defeat against a team in the division below is probably not how Adam Carnwath envisioned his Dundee United debut.

Nevertheless, aged 17 years and six months, the midfielder entered the fray as an 85th minute substitute and, while the game was dead and buried, did nothing wrong during his time on the pitch.

Dundee United's 17-year-old debutant Adam Carnwath
Dundee United’s 17-year-old debutant Adam Carnwath. Image: SNS

He joins Owen Stirton and Scott Constable, both 16, in making their competitive senior bows under Goodwin this term.

As well as Carnwath getting some minutes, Alan Domeracki – previously scouted by Liverpool and Chelsea – was named on the United bench for the first time.

Another couple of young Terrors to keep an eye on.

Conversation